U.N. Ambassador Says the Women of Iran 'Need to Hear from the World That We Have Their Backs'

Protests erupted in Iran last month when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was allegedly killed by authorities for wearing her hijab improperly. An estimated 100 women have died since as a result of the uprising

By
Published on October 18, 2022 05:21 PM
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. - Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today.In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.
Iran protests. Photo: AFP via Getty

Weeks after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was detained for allegedly wearing a hijab too loosely, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield admits she can't fathom the "hell and torture" that women in Iran are enduring. Women who, in recent weeks, have taken to the streets to protest Mahsa Amini's death — facing violence and even death themselves.

But Thomas-Greenfield, a 35-year veteran of the foreign service who has held positions around the globe, says the protests aren't for naught.

"I cannot imagine what Iranian women are going through today and the kind of hell and torture they are being forced to endure," Thomas-Greenfield tells PEOPLE. "Just because they want to decide how they will dress every day. That is a simple, simple right that they have."

Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock

As Thomas-Greenfield explains, the protests were sparked in mid-September, when Amini was reportedly arrested by Iran's Morality Police for wearing her hijab improperly.

"She was arrested and taken into police custody for what they call an 'educational and reorientation class,'" Thomas-Greenfield says. "Some hours later, she was transferred to the hospital in a coma and she died two days later."

While Amini's family was told by Iranian police that she had suffered from a heart condition, her family has disputed that assessment, saying she had no heart ailment and that bruises seen on her body indicated she had been tortured.

As word began to spread about Amini's death, protests cropped up around the country, often featuring women removing their hijabs and cutting their hair in defiance of the Morality Police, which the U.S. State Department has described as an organization that "arrests women for wearing 'inappropriate' hijab and enforces other restrictions on freedom of expression."

Thomas-Greenfield says that similar law enforcement arms which police "morality" have been seen elsewhere in the world, including in Afghanistan, where The Ministry of Vice and Virtue became a notorious symbol of arbitrary abuses during the previous Taliban reign of the mid-1990s.

"These [law enforcement agencies governing morality] tend to be particularly harsh against women," Thomas-Greenfield says.

She continues: "We all have to get educated about what is happening everywhere in the world. Human rights are rights that we should all support. Women's rights are human rights. The fact that these women are being forced to dress in a certain way, that many can not be educated, many are not allowed to work, not allowed out of their homes ... We need to be aware of these things so we can add our voices to the chorus of others and give these women whatever support we can give them."

In response to Amini's death "and other human rights violations in Iran," State Department Secretary Antony Blinken announced earlier this month that the U.S. had imposed sanctions both on Iran's Morality Police and on "senior security officials who have engaged in serious human rights abuses."

The sanctions will target "seven senior leaders of Iran's security organizations: the Morality Police, Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), the Army's Ground Forces, Basij Resistance Forces, and Law Enforcement Forces," according to the Treasury Department.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"These officials oversee organizations that routinely employ violence to suppress peaceful protesters and members of Iranian civil society, political dissidents, women's rights activists, and members of the Iranian Baha'i community," the Treasury Department statement said.

And then there are the protests happening within Iran, which Thomas-Greenfield says send another message.

"The protests have ignited the entire country. There are now men engaged in the protests in support of the women, and women are protesting around the world," Thomas-Greenfield says. "It really has ignited a new level of action inside of Iran against this government."

Despite the sanctions and protests, the Iranian government has yet to back down, with protesters being beaten and in some cases killed or jailed.

According to Thomas-Greenfield, up to 100 women have so far been killed, with countless others injured or taken to the hospital as a result of the protests. Others are being jailed. Just this week, reports emerged that a female Iranian athlete who competed in a climbing competition without a hijab would be arrested upon returning home from the competition.

"I saw pictures of women with pellet holes in their back, bleeding because of these attacks," Thomas-Greenfield tells PEOPLE. "They need to hear from the world that we have their backs."

Now, the American government is looking at how it might provide visas to women trying to get out of the country, or how it can expand internet access to arts of Iran that cut off the mode of communication amid the protests.

"They want to try and keep the rest of the world from watching their crackdown," the ambassador says.

As the protests rage on, Thomas-Greenfield says education about the issues is more integral than ever.

"We really do have to educate ourselves about what is happening in the world, so we can advocate for these brave women," she says. "Our voices are important for Iranian women to hear, so they know they have the support of the world when they take the very brave and courageous action of taking to the streets."

Related Articles
Angelina Jolie attends the "Eternals" photocall on October 25, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage) ; Members of the Iranian community in Mexico hold banners outside the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mexico City, while demonstrating against the death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed by police on 16 September in Tehran, Iran, "for not wearing the hijab correctly", (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie Says Women of Iran 'Need Freedom to Live' as Protests Continue After Mahsa Amini's Death
Christiane Amanpour
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Iran President Cancelled an Interview After She Declined to Wear a Hijab
Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard Mahsa
Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche Cut Their Hair in Support of Iranian Civil Rights Protesters
Elnaz Rekabi (IRI) IFSC Climbing World Championships 2019
Iranian Athlete Elnaz Rekabi Will Be Jailed for Competing Without Hijab
Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.
'We're All Handcuffed': What It's Really Like for Women in Afghanistan, as They Brace for What Comes Next
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng in booking photos
Final 2 Officers Convicted in George Floyd's Death Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
Sarah Krivanek
Sarah Krivanek's Friend Writes to President Biden Begging for Him to Help the American Woman Jailed in Russia
Afghan women hold placards as they march and shout slogans "Bread, work, freedom" during a womens' rights protest in Kabul on August 13, 2022. - Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power.
In the Year Since the Taliban Took Back Afghanistan, Women's Rights Have Been Erased
joe biden, Mohammed bin Salman
5 Things Every American Should Know About President Biden's Controversial Middle East Tour
Sarah Krivanek, Brittney Griner
How Sarah Krivanek Differs from Brittney Griner — and What It Means to Be 'Wrongfully Detained' in Russia
Brett Rosenau
Police Reveal New Mexico Boy, 15, Died from Smoke Inhalation During SWAT Raid That Destroyed Home
Beijing Olympics Protest
Inside the Human Rights Abuses Hanging Over the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
Ukraine attacked
'Refugee Crisis' Is Emerging That Could Displace Millions in Russia's Attack on Ukraine, Officials Warn
War protest Moscow
Couple Who Wed the Day Their Country Invaded Ukraine Will Continue to Protest: 'Moral Obligation'
Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Zelenskyy Reacts to Mass Graves and Suspected War Crimes in Ukrainian Cities
Anti-war protest in St Petersburg
Over 1,800 Arrested After Anti-War Protests Erupt in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine: 'No to War'