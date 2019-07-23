Ivanka Trump Accidentally Calls It 'United Kingston' While Congratulating Boris Johnson on Twitter

Ivanka Trump has congratulated the U.K.’s Boris Johnson on becoming the prime minister of the “United Kingston” — and she trended as a result, according to The Hill.

President Donald Trump‘s daughter, a senior White House adviser, made a typo in her congratulatory tweet to Johnson on Tuesday, writing in a since-deleted post, “Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston.”

The misspelling quickly bounced around Twitter as other users re-posted screenshots of the gaffe.

Ivanka, 37, has since posted a second tweet with the correct spelling.

On Tuesday, Johnson was chosen as the new leader of the U.K.’s governing Conservative Party after Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation in May.

The president — known for his own frequent misspellings on Twitter — also congratulated Johnson on Tuesday, writing in a tweet, “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!”

Ivanka’s small typo had Twitter users poking fun at the idea of Johnson serving as Prime Minister of the “United Kingston.”

“Pardon my ignorance but where is United Kingston located?” one tweeter questioned jokingly.

Many users also pointed out that Kingston is the name of the capital of Jamaica, while Kingston upon Thames is area of southwest London.

“There was a fleeting hope that last few weeks had all been a misunderstanding & Johnson had been a candidate for a hitherto obscure municipal post in SW London,” one user wrote.

The misspelling also reminded some social media users of one of Trump’s recent typos: when he botched the spelling of Prince Charles’ official title and referred to him as the “Prince of Whales” last month.

“Is the United Kingston next to Whales?” one Twitter user asked in response to Ivanka’s tweet, while another wrote, “Is the Prime Minister of the United Kingston any relation to the Prince of Whales?”

In June Trump, 73, referenced the royal as part of a larger storm of tweets arguing he should not have to divulge details of his discussions with world leaders to the FBI.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’ ” Trump wrote.

The tweet was deleted and replaced with the proper spelling, Prince of Wales, but Twitter users quickly ran with it, sharing memes that poked fun at the mistake

