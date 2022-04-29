"Everybody understands and nobody regrets it for a moment," said Ukrainian civilian Antonina Kostuchenko speaking on the intentional flooding

Ukrainians Flood Town Purposely to Shield Themselves from Russian Aggression: 'We Saved Kyiv!'

Residents in Demydiv, Ukraine purposely flooded the town as a tactic to protect themselves from Russian forces, reported the New York Times.

According to the newspaper, civilians flooded the village along with fields and bogs near it creating a quagmire that prevented a Russian tank attack on the country's capital Kyiv. The tactic gave the Ukrainian army more time to prepare for advances by Russian soldiers, added the Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after its forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Civilians in the town are stuck dealing with the aftermath of the flooding and many share they have no regrets.

"Everybody understands and nobody regrets it for a moment," Ukrainian civilian Antonina Kostuchenko told the Times.

"We saved Kyiv!" she said with pride.

The town was flooded after Ukrainian troops opened a nearby dam allowing the water to make its way to Demydiv, located north of Kyiv, the Times reported.

Demydiv, Ukraine Credit: Sipa/AP

This is not the first time Ukrainians have caused damage to areas and sacrificed their own lives in an effort to prevent Russian aggression and save their country.

In late February, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on social media , according to a translation, that one of the country's soldiers had detonated a bridge — killing himself in the process — in an effort to prevent Russian tanks from advancing.

The soldier, Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych, was lauded by the Ukrainian army for at least temporarily preventing some Russian forces from advancing out of Crimea.

The military said Volodymyrovich was in a battalion working to stop a column of Russian tanks at the Henichesk bridge in the area of Kherson and that Volodymyrovich was the one who agreed to destroy the mined bridge.

Demydiv, Ukraine Credit: Sipa/AP

Meanwhile, Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after nearly two months.

Details of the fighting change by the day and the actual number of deaths is difficult to determine.

More than 4 million have fled the country as refugees — and half are children, according to the United Nations. Millions more have been displaced inside Ukraine.

The invasion, ordered by Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces amassed in the region, various countries are offering aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."