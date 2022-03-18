Mariupol has become a central target in recent weeks, with accounts of Russian forces destroying a maternity hospital and dropping a bomb on a theater building that served as a shelter

Ukrainians Search from Afar for Missing Family in Devastated Mariupol: 'I Feel More and More Useless'

As the Ukrainian town of Mariupol comes under near-catastrophic assault in the Russian invasion, some of those outside the city are frantically trying to determine whether their loved ones are safe — a situation made all the more difficult, they say, by poor phone connections and lapses in electricity.

Speaking to The Washington Post in a story published Thursday, several Ukrainians recounted trying to get in touch with family members to no avail, only to see news stories and social media posts about hundreds dead in attacks and then wondering if their relatives were among the casualties.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dima Sokolova described consistently communicating with his mom, Dima, until he received a final text on the morning of March 2: "No electricity, no signal, shelling all night and close to us," his mother wrote him via Telegram.

Sokolova told the Post he had not heard from her or other family members since. "With every new day I feel more and more useless being in Kyiv," he said. "They're just 450 kilometers away."

Anna Tokhmakhchi — who said she has been in Prague since before the fighting began on Feb. 24 — described a similar scenario to the paper, saying she last heard from her mother in Mariupol on March 2.

Now, according to the Post and other reports, it is almost impossible to get into or out of Mariupol, where munitions have claimed a still-unknown number of lives as the fighting has escalated.

Mariupol, Ukraine theater bombed

Not being able to get her mother to safety, Tokhmakhchi told the Post, is "a big shame for me."

"My life is now filled with guilt. I feel it every time I have any meal or drink water or even when I go to bed in a warm place and I think about how my mom could be in the basement," she said. "It's unbearable. Every day is a struggle because I am safe. We don't have bombings here, we don't have tanks in our streets. But just thinking about her not having all this basic stuff is killing me."

Tokhmakhchi further described scouring the internet for photos that might show how her mom is faring. Already, she's seen photos of her old school — now destroyed.

Mariupol has apparently become a central target for Russian aggression in recent weeks.

On Thursday, it was reported that a theater in Mariupol, in which hundreds of Ukrainian residents were taking shelter, was bombed — even though the word "children" was written in Russian outside the building.

"On 16 March, Russian air force dropped a powerful bomb on the building of the drama theatre in Mariupol. The theatre building served as a shelter for hundreds of Mariupol residents who had lost their homes as a result of Russian armed forces bombing and shelling the city," a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine read, in part.

"The bomb strike demolished the central part of the theatre building, causing large numbers of people to be buried under the debris. The assessment of the exact number of persons affected is currently impossible due to ongoing shelling," the statement continued.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that residents of Mariupol had begun burying their dead in a mass grave on the outskirts of the city.

More than 70 bodies, wrapped in carpets or bags, were put into a trench 80 feet long since Tuesday, according to the AP report last week, which added that about half of those now buried there were killed by Russian bombs, missiles or artillery.

The remainder had died of other causes in the coastal city of almost 450,000, which had been without power, heat and water in sub-freezing temperatures.

Russian military forces also severely damaged a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet last week, writing: "People, children are under the wreckage Atrocity!"

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.