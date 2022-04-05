Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko Claims Russian Forces Are Raping and Killing Women and Children

"Russian men did this," Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko wrote, sharing updates of war crimes committed across the country amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian soldiers are accused of torturing, raping and killing women and children amid the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko has shared updates of horrifying war crimes reported across the country, including claims that soldiers have raped girls as young as age 10 and have burned swastikas into the flesh of some of their victims.

"Tortured body of a raped and killed woman. I'm speechless. My mind is paralyzed with anger and fear and hatred," Vasylenko, 35, wrote Sunday with a gruesome photo of one such body. (Warning: this post contains graphic content.)

"Russian soldiers loot, rape and kill. 10 y.o. girls with vaginal and rectal tears," she wrote in a followup tweet. "Women with swastika shaped burns. Russia. Russian Men did this. And Russian mothers raised them. A nation of immoral criminals."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ventured into Bucha on Monday, one of the country's most war-torn suburbs, where Russian soldiers were accused of killing (and in some cases, torturing) around 300 civilians during their occupation. Without any electricity for refrigeration in the morgue, many bodies have been confined to a mass grave.

Zelenskyy, 44, addressed reporters during the trip, denouncing the war crimes. "These are war crimes and this will be recognized by the world as genocide," he said in footage obtained by Sky News.

"We know that thousands of people have been killed and tortured," Zelenskyy continued. "Their limbs were cut off. Raped women, killed children. I think that this is ... actually genocide."

Russian forces, who withdrew from Bucha over the weekend, have denied responsibility for the crimes, insisting that images of bodies in the streets — taken by seasoned journalists for outlets across the world — were "staged" and that "not a single" civilian had been injured in Bucha, according to The New York Times.

The latest accounts of civilian deaths spurred further condemnation of Russia. President Joe Biden said there should be a "war crime trial" and the U.S. said it wanted Russia suspended from the United Nations' Human Rights Council.

Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the devastation change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and that he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy has vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting. "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."