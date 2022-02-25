“I just can’t believe in my head what I’m seeing is actually somewhere where I used to live," reporter Olga Malchevska said as footage of the damage was shown on the BBC

Ukrainian Journalist Says on the Air Her Family's Apartment Was Destroyed in Kyiv: 'My Home Is Bombed'

Ukrainian journalist Olga Malchevska said during a TV broadcast on Friday that she had just learned her family was among the many victims of the war in Ukraine

She said on Friday's broadcast of BBC World News that her family's home in Kyiv, the Ukraine capital, was destroyed in Russia's ongoing invasion.

"Yes, when we agreed yesterday to come to the studio in the morning, I could not imagine that at 3 a.m. London time I would find out that my home is bombed," she told BBC World News anchor Karin Giannone as pictures of the devastation in Kyiv were displayed. "That footage that everybody saw is literally my home."

She added, "Thank god my family is safe. Thank god there were no victims."

Malchevska also said she had finally received a message from her mother after not being able to reach her.

"She's been taking shelter," she said of her mom. "She is hiding in the basement and luckily, she was not in our building which is bombed at night."

Malchevska became emotional as she continued to discuss the situation in Kyiv and more footage of her family's destroyed home was shown.

Ukraine attacked Credit: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty

"I'm sorry," she said. "I just can't believe in my head what I'm seeing is actually somewhere where I use to live."

Many of those killed appear to be soldiers, per the AP, citing earlier figures that 40 Ukrainian soldiers were among the dead. However, there were also reports of civilians who were killed, including at least one young child. NBC News reported the figures also include medical staff. The extent of Russian casualties remained unclear.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, according to the government, with forces moving from the north, east and south.

Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee. "We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv told the Associated Press.

Ukraine attacked Credit: EyePress News/Shutterstock

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force this week.