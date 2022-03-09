"In 21st century, it's barbarian war," Yegor Gordeev, host of Breaking with 1+1, recently told Good Morning America

Morning Show Host Broadcasting from Inside Bomb Shelter During Russia Invasion: 'Not Sure I Am Safe'

Yegor Gordeev, host of the Ukrainian television morning show Breaking with 1+1, has been broadcasting live from a bomb shelter in the wake of Russia's invasion.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain last week, Gordeev spoke from the inside of the shelter in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. His show's studio was moved to the bomb shelter as a safety measure and has been interrupted several times by sirens, Gordeev said then.

"I am not sure I am safe, but I hope so," he said on Good Morning Britain at the time.

"So what about me and what about our broadcasts and what about our breakfast show? Now during the morning, our broadcast, we have to leave the studio immediately a couple of times," he continued.

Discussing his work environment, Gordeev said then, "It's not an ordinary studio. There's a table and a kitchen — it is not what we remember before the war."

There was only one television station in Ukraine following the invasion, he said.

"Now, what about broadcasts in Ukraine? Now there are no TV shows. There are no TV channels in Ukraine. There is only one, a big TV broadcast in Ukraine. All TV channels in Ukraine have united into one TV Channel that is non-stop 24-7 24 hours into seven days. They form some communication with millions of people in Ukraine," he said.

In a separate interview Tuesday on Good Morning America, Gordeev spoke with with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos — also from inside a bomb shelter.

"In 21st century, it's barbarian war," he said, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "unstoppable."

In his interview on GMA, Gordeev recounted some recent horrors and violence such as a Russian rocket that struck the capital's largest bakery, killing 30 people. A Russian aircraft was shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force in Kyiv, he said, as the Ukraine military continues to resist the larger invading force.

Details of the fighting, which began in earnest on Feb. 24, change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

A truck with the symbol Z painted on its side Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 44, called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69 insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."