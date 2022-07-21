Olena Zelenska said she wants the childhood of her son "given back to him"

Ukrainian First Lady Says Her Son, 9, Took Dance and Piano Lessons Before War — Now He Wants to Be a Soldier

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska is concerned about her son's new desire to become a soldier.

"Before the war, my son used to go to the folk dance ensemble. He played piano. He learned English. He of course attended sports club," Zelenska, 44, told NBC News' Peter Alexander through a translator on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, she said, like most boys in Ukraine, "the only thing he wants to do is martial arts and [learn] how to use a rifle."

The first lady expressed that her priority is the safety of the people of Ukraine, and a return of some sense of normalcy for kids and families amid the war with Russia. "And that's what I really want to ensure, is that the childhood of my son is given back to him and that he enjoys his life to the fullest," she told Alexander.

Zelenska and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son.

Olena Zelenska Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wife Olena Zelenska and their two children | Credit: olenazelenska_official/Instagram

This week, Zelenska headed to Washington, D.C., marking her first trip to the United States since the war began.

On Wednesday, Zelenska spoke to the U.S. Congress. "We want everybody and every mother to be able to tell their child, 'go to sleep peacefully, there will be no more air strikes, no more missile strikes.' Is this so much to wish for?" Zelenska said during her appeal for more aid in ending the war.

The first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, met with Zelenska at the White House one day prior, where the two had a private meeting.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, left, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The two spoke about "the United States' continued support for the government of Ukraine and its people as they defend their democracy and cope with the significant human impacts of Russia's war, which will be felt for years to come," according to the White House.

Zelenska and Biden, 70, first met in person during her surprise visit to Ukraine in May to show support for the country during its ongoing war with Russia. They met on Mother's Day in Uzhhorod, a small city in western Ukraine near the Slovakian border, at a school housing individuals affected by the war.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.