Ukrainian First Lady Talks Entering the World Stage amid Russia's 'War of Extermination' in New Vogue Cover

Olena Zelenska speaks about “the most horrible months” of her and fellow Ukrainians' lives since Russia invaded the nation in February

Longtime comedy writer turned Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, 44, is Vogue's newest digital cover star after leveraging a global platform to highlight Russian atrocities against her country and providing a female face of the war raging across Ukraine.

"These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian," she told Vogue. "Frankly I don't think anyone is aware of how we have managed emotionally. We're looking forward to victory. We have no doubt we will prevail. And this is what keeps us going," Zelenska said.

In both her professional and private life, Zelenska prefers "being backstage." Despite this, since husband Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 2019 election — and even more recently when Ukraine entered the global spotlight — she has been thrusted further into view to engage in frontline diplomacy. Unwavering in her support for Ukraine's freedom, she admitted that "moving into the limelight was quite difficult."

Last week, Zelenska flew to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. After her meeting, she asked Congress "for something I would never want to ask for: I am asking for weapons — weapons that would not be used to wage a war on somebody else's land but to protect one's home and the right to wake up alive in that home."

VOGUE’S SPECIAL DIGITAL COVER IS UKRAINE’S FIRST LADY OLENA ZELENSKA Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska | Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Zelenska requested arms to protect Ukraine from the constant Russian aggression that has taken over large parcels of Ukrainian territory and displaced over 15 million people, with an estimated 7 to 9 million having left the country, according to the Brookings Institute.

While President Zelenksyy is tasked with strategically and safely mobilizing the country, Zelenska focuses on Ukrainian's well-being and mental health. She is spearheading an initiative to train mental health practitioners and first-line responders to provide the best psychological trauma care during Russia's "war of extermination." She added that her initiative seeks "to improve mental health in the nation."

Zelenskyy told Vogue that Ukrainian role models need to stay in the country, saying, "I can do it for one part of our people, for a significant part," and continued, "but for women and children, my wife being here sets an example. I believe that she plays a very powerful role for Ukraine, for our families, and for our women."

VOGUE’S SPECIAL DIGITAL COVER IS UKRAINE’S FIRST LADY OLENA ZELENSKA Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Since the war began, members of the first family have been targets for Russia. When asked how they are managing the stress of being watched, Zelenska wearily said, "I can't think about it too seriously, because otherwise I would become paranoid."

In the beginning months, as the family shifted between secure locations, Zelenska's days were filled with caring for their children, helping organize online school, trying to take their minds off the war, and rereading George Orwell's 1984.

"It's a horrible coincidence. It's a picture of what is happening in Russia these days," Zelenska said of the dystopian novel. The Ukrainian couple have been separated numerous times for security reasons.

Zelenskyy said of his wife, "of course she is my love. But she is my greatest friend."

He added, "She is also a patriot and she deeply loves Ukraine. It's true. And she is an excellent mother."