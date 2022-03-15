Ukraine's President Writes Letter to Slain Journalist's Family, Praises Protestor Who Interrupted Russian TV

Zelenskyy personally thanked a now-detained Russian TV employee for sharing an anti-war message on live TV and said Ukrainians were “mourning” reporter Brent Renaud after he was killed

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude and support for two people who risked their freedom and their lives to spotlight Russia's war against his country.

"It is with deep sadness that I am writing to extend my heartfelt condolences to you on the tragic loss of your beloved son and brother, Brent Renaud," Zelenskyy wrote in a letter to the family of the award-winning journalist. Ukrainian officials have said Renaud was killed by Russian gunfire on Sunday.

Calling him a "talented and brave journalist," Zelenskyy said Renaud died "while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians."

"The people of Ukraine, who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their Homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you," he told Renaud's family in the letter.

In a separate video address, Zelenskyy praised the editor at a Russian TV station who interrupted a live broadcast to protest Russia's war in Ukraine.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of Russia's state-run Channel 1, was seen rushing onto the set of the popular Vremya newscast on Monday to hold up a sign that read "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here."

Seconds later, the show abruptly cut away.

Speaking in Russian, Zelenskky said Tuesday, "I am grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth. To those who fight disinformation and tell the truth, real facts to their friends and loved ones. And personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel 1 with a poster against the war."

Human rights groups initially said Tuesday they are unable to locate Ovsyannikova after she was reportedly detained by authorities. She has subsequently appeared in court. Russian law reportedly bans "public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

"To those who are not afraid to protest," Zelenskyy continued in his Tuesday comments, "as long as your country has not completely closed itself from the world, turning into a very large North Korea, you must fight. You must not lose your chance."

The Ukrainian president also spoke directly to Russian forces in remarks intended to chip away at the morale of the stronger invading force — part of Ukraine's ongoing public relations campaign during the resistance.

Zelenskyy said at one point that abandoned military equipment has made Russian troops "one of the suppliers of equipment to our army."

"Listen to me carefully," he told Russian soldiers and officers. "We heard your conversations in the intercepts. We hear what you really think about this senseless war, about this disgrace and about your state. Your conversations with each other. Your calls home to your family. We hear it all."

"On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I give you a chance … to survive," he said. "If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated. As people, decently. In a way you were not treated in your army. And in a way your army does not treat ours."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues nearly three weeks after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but scores of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than 3 million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."