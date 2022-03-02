"We are asking for the no-fly zone," an activist tells U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the White House says enforcing it would mean "potentially war with Russia"

Ukraine Wants 'No-Fly Zone' But U.S. and U.K. Say That Would Mean 'Shooting Down Russian Planes'

A Ukrainian activist made an emotional plea to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, making a case for a no-fly zone over her country as it faces bombardment from above by Russian attackers.

"Ukrainian women and Ukrainian children are in deep fear because of bombs and missiles, which are going from the sky. And Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the West to protect our sky," Daria Kaleniuk told Johnson, who was in Warsaw for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. "We are asking for the no-fly zone."

Johnson's response to Kaleniuk, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, represents the complex and difficult position of Western countries firmly aligned against Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I just want to say I am acutely conscious that there is not enough we can do as the U.K. government to help in the way that you want. I've got to be honest about that," Johnson said. "Unfortunately, the implication of that is that the U.K. would be engaged in shooting down Russian planes, engaged in direct combat with Russia. That's not something we can do, or we have envisaged."

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — whose country has been under brutal attack by Russia since the invasion began a week ago — urged the U.S. and NATO to impose a no-fly zone over "significant parts" of the country.

So far, the country's Western allies have inflicted crippling sanctions on Russia and provided aid, but have not offered military assistance from their own armed forces to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has applauded the sanctions — but he says the country needs more.

"The sanctions are heading in the right direction. In addition to disconnecting the Russian Central Bank from SWIFT and providing more Stingers and anti-tank weapons, we need the West to impose a no-fly zone over significant parts of Ukraine," Zelensky told Axios in a statement. "Ukraine can beat the aggressor. We are proving this to the world. But our allies must also do their part."

The White House has made clear that the U.S. is unwilling to tell Russia it cannot fly its planes over Ukraine — which the administration has called "escalatory," in that it would require enforcement by the American military.

"Here's what's important for everybody to know about a no-fly zone: What that would require is implementation by the U.S. military. It would essentially mean the U.S. military would be shooting down planes — Russian planes," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told MSBNC's Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker on Monday. "That is definitely escalatory. That would potentially put us into a place where we're in a military conflict with Russia. That is not something the president wants to do."

"So that's a no on that?" Welker pushed.

"Those are all the reasons why that's not a good idea."

Also on Monday, Psaki addressed the option of a no-fly zone again. Though she reiterated that "the President has been very clear that he is not intending to send U.S. troops to fight a war with Russia," she did not completely rule it out.

"A no-fly zone would require implementation," Psaki said during the daily press briefing. "It would require deploying U.S. military to enforce, which would be a direct conflict — potentially a direct conflict and potentially war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country invaded Thursday, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE recently of the moment her city was bombed.

"This is just panic," she said.

The invasion, ordered by Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and penalties against Russia.

Various countries have pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president called for peace talks — since seemingly stalled — while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."