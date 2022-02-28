'Like a Bad Dream': Stories of Life Inside Ukraine amid the Russian Invasion
What's Happening Now
Following Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 12 individuals spoke with PEOPLE on how the evolving conflict has upended their daily lives and how they're navigating through the chaos now. From local moms to military chaplains and more, read on for their first-person accounts amid the quickly shifting situation.
Editor's note: Text has been edited for length and clarity.
A Family in Hiding
"My family is hiding in a basement not far from the city of Kharkiv. We never thought something like could even happen. Yesterday we woke up and had to pack and hide. It's fortune that we still have electricity and Internet.
"Our grandparents told us stories about that war back to 1941-1945, terrifying stories. Genocide. I listened and thought 'What a great and happy life my generation has' – until yesterday.
"[Our] whole our lives are in this country: family, friends, cars, homes, future we were building. And now everything is under the highest risk."
– An anonymous family
An American Solider
"I am a paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. I've been stationed at Aviano Air Base in Italy. I had a girlfriend back home, but I told her before I left, 'Don't wait around for me.' She's worried about me.
"My parents are worried about me. I'm not worried. It's more like, I'm focused. We didn't come here planning to go to war, but we've been aware of Russia. They've been doing a lot of troop movements. We do the same thing. NATO does a lot of exercises where we bring in a lot of troops and do war scenarios. The difference is, we announce what we're doing.
"We knew things could change up very fast inside Ukraine. We had poker night last week, and everyone talked about Ukraine. We took the Ace of Spades out of the deck. That card is bad luck. We kind of joked around, but we were serious, too – 'When does this turn into a bad hand for Ukraine?' That's the kind of talk it was. When the invasion happened, the sense was, 'He really went through with it.' We weren't shocked, but it was more like a wakeup.
"Do I think we're going to war? Honestly, no. But if things get crazy, we're here."
– An American paratrooper, 25
A Political Strategist
"My wife fought with me in 2014 [in the Revolution of Dignity], and we understand the enemy will target people like me. That is why my wife and my 6-year-old daughter go to Western Ukraine to hide.
"When I woke up, I wasn't surprised [Putin] attacked. I called the general staff of the Ukrainian army and asked how I could help. I left my wife and child at home and went to the headquarters.
"I feel proud and I defend my country. I am worried about the safety of my family. We don't let the enemy's plan succeed. We fight very hard for this not to happen. If Ukraine falls, everybody will fall."
– Semen Kabakaev, 32, an adviser to the commander in chief of armed forces of Ukraine
A Worried Witness
"We hope that everything is going to turn for better. But what we have seen, it's getting worse and worse. My city, Ivano-Frankivsk, was hit by the bomb. They destroyed the airport. What is happening all over Ukraine, I can't even tell you. This is like a bad dream.
"From my window, I saw dark clouds, the explosion and sirens. I couldn't actually understand what was going on until [I watched] the local news. You don't know where to go, where to run, who to call. I can't even imagine that in 2022, this may happen in the center of Europe.
"I was so proud of our civil men, old and young, who go and try to help. Civilian volunteers, and those who are willing to stand and fight.
"Right now they didn't call for him [my son, 22, to fight], but they might ... on one hand, I'm worried because he's my child, and I want him to be safe. But on the other hand, I understand that if every mother will think like that, there will be no people to protect us.
"The most important [thing] now is that people in the world to hear us Ukrainians crying for help."
– Liliya Marynchak, 45, an assistant professor of finance
A Reenlisted Serviceman
"The majority of the population in Ukraine did not believe in the intentions of Russia to invade. I did not believe Russia would attack. But I knew that the situation can change really fast.
"In May 2014, it was hard to predict that in June, there would be military operations. In May of that year, we did not predict that we would have artillery fights, jets and helicopters every day."
– Yaroslav Vasylyuk, 27, reactivated Ukraine infantry
A Local Investor
"Everyone understood there was a risk of attack, but I guess 95 percent of Ukrainians never believed this would be real. It was something beyond imagination. We thought it was a geo-political game and there would be a political solution. Russians are quite friendly to Ukrainians. Russians can enter Ukraine without visas. Many people have family ties with Russian people.
"There was no expectation that our lives would change in such a significant way just overnight. Everyone is afraid because there is so much to lose if this escalation continues."
– Vitaly Vavryshchuk, 41
A Spiritual Leader
"There has been a great response from Ukrainian armed forces that the Russians didn't expect. Ukrainians are ready to fight for our freedom, for our lives. The war began eight years ago for us. During the last two days, it's been completely insane. We haven't seen this since WWII. We are still in shock.
"Right now, there are 200 sleeping in the church basement. Families and pets. You can't be calm when you hear the bombs blast. It will change us forever.
"I speak Russian. It's insane [because] there are always the stupidest [reasons given for this war]. Sixty percent of the Ukrainian armed forces speak Russian. It's propaganda to legitimize the invasion. People speak freely. At university, you can study Russian. Classes are taught in Ukrainian, but classes at regional universities are taught in Russian. They created this propaganda, artificial from reality. These lies cost lives."
– Andriy Zelinskyy, 42, military chaplain of the Ukrainian Catholic Church
A Mom on the Move
"We woke up to the air alarm yesterday. I opened my messenger, and the first message I read was from my daughter's school that we should not bring the children to school. They said that Ukraine is at war, and it was a shock for me, for my husband, for my daughter.
"When I made it to this shelter [with my family] I was in panic, I was crying. And then children saw that, and the older ones started crying too. My daughter was trying to hug me actually and I told myself 'Children are watching. You got to be brave.'
"[President] Zelenskyy is a former comic without any political experience. So when he started his presidential campaign, we were utterly shocked. He's great with media and that is how he won the elections. Right now, Zelenskyy turned into a leader. We can see that he is being advised to by competent people, he has not fled the country even though he was offered to, he stands in front of the Ukrainian people and speaks publicly multiple times a day.
"Right now, we see his decisions as correct and strong. His popularity will no doubt increase significantly after this is over."
– Oleksandra Zubal, 36, an IT professional and co-founder of MyDone, from Lviv
U.S. Military Families
"My husband is with the 101st Airborne. I have been thinking not so much about us, [but] about the wives and families of people in Ukraine. The men are staying back to fight, and they don't know if they will see their families ever again. I am heartbroken. I can't even imagine.
"My own family is safe. My husband will be safe. He will be in a dangerous part of the world, but he will be safe. God will bring him home to me. What about those families who might never see each other again?"
– Allison
"I've come across several people who talk about [the invasion] like World War III like it's a video game with unlimited lives. And that really hits me. My son's life isn't cheap. It's the most precious piece of me. I have a barely 18-year-old out there in the Marines, but his younger brother is on the same path. It's very emotional for me, because I'm so proud of both of my boys. They're not nameless numbers."
– Kristina
"I am so incredibly proud of my son, who has the ability to help the world. I read an article the other day about a father pulled into the Ukranian Army because he's of age. He gave his children over to a stranger in his village to try to get them to his wife in Italy. The grief on his face, knowing that he may never see his children again, was incredibly heartbreaking to me.
"The fact that I have a son who can do something about that fills me with a lot of pride."
– Dbie
"My husband is air assault, part of the 101st Airborne. Some of our soldiers already deployed. Mine has not. But I expect him to go to Europe. I don't know that for sure, but I expect it to happen.
"We're not going to get too hung up about it. We're not going to get scared. But we also know that we have to be realistic and that things could change. We're going over on a support mission. Our soldiers are not going into war. They're not going into Ukraine to fight Russian soldiers. They're going to support NATO, or NATO partners."
– Melanie
