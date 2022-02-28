'Like a Bad Dream': Stories of Life Inside Ukraine amid the Russian Invasion

"My husband is with the 101st Airborne. I have been thinking not so much about us, [but] about the wives and families of people in Ukraine. The men are staying back to fight, and they don't know if they will see their families ever again. I am heartbroken. I can't even imagine.

"My own family is safe. My husband will be safe. He will be in a dangerous part of the world, but he will be safe. God will bring him home to me. What about those families who might never see each other again?"

– Allison

"I've come across several people who talk about [the invasion] like World War III like it's a video game with unlimited lives. And that really hits me. My son's life isn't cheap. It's the most precious piece of me. I have a barely 18-year-old out there in the Marines, but his younger brother is on the same path. It's very emotional for me, because I'm so proud of both of my boys. They're not nameless numbers."

– Kristina

"I am so incredibly proud of my son, who has the ability to help the world. I read an article the other day about a father pulled into the Ukranian Army because he's of age. He gave his children over to a stranger in his village to try to get them to his wife in Italy. The grief on his face, knowing that he may never see his children again, was incredibly heartbreaking to me.

"The fact that I have a son who can do something about that fills me with a lot of pride."

– Dbie

"My husband is air assault, part of the 101st Airborne. Some of our soldiers already deployed. Mine has not. But I expect him to go to Europe. I don't know that for sure, but I expect it to happen.

"We're not going to get too hung up about it. We're not going to get scared. But we also know that we have to be realistic and that things could change. We're going over on a support mission. Our soldiers are not going into war. They're not going into Ukraine to fight Russian soldiers. They're going to support NATO, or NATO partners."

– Melanie