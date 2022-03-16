Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian TV channel RBC this week that "there is some hope for reaching a compromise"

Ukraine-Russian Officials on Both Sides Say They Might Be Inching Toward Peace

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, officials from both countries are signaling some optimism that peace talks could bear fruit.

In his nightly video address to citizens of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday reportedly said that recent discussions with Russia were "more realistic" than they had been.

"The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic," Zelenskyy, 44, said. "But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian television channel RBC that "there is some hope for reaching a compromise," according to The Washington Post.

What exactly that might mean — and how quickly it could be accomplished — remains to be seen.

In comments on Twitter on Tuesday, Zelenskyy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote that the two sides had "fundamental contradictions" in their discussions, which he described as "difficult and viscous."

So far, conversations regarding a cease-fire have failed, with Ukraine earlier proposing a 24-hour break and the establishment of a corridor by which civilians could flee the country, CNBC reports.

Russia previously sought for Ukraine to formally cede the Crimean Peninsula — which was seized by Russia in 2014, in a widely denounced move. Russia also wants Ukraine to recognize the separatist areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, per the BBC.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants to ensure Ukraine does not make inroads in joining NATO, the major alliance of Western and European states that Russia views as a security threat.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy hinted that Ukraine might be willing to compromise, saying, "It is clear that Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that."

Speaking to Vice News in a recent interview, Zelenskyy said his country "has to" work with Putin, 69, to make a deal concerning peace, as the Russian leader oversees an invasion that has already cost numerous lives.

"How to solve this war? Only dialogue. And only dialogue with him — he's the president of Russia," Zelenskyy, who worked as an actor and comedian before taking office in May 2019, told Vice.

Details of the ongoing fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."