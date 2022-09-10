Ukraine Regains Power Over Key City, Suggesting a Turning Point in the War

Ukrainian forces regained control over the city of Izium on Saturday, pointing to a possible major turning point in the Russian invasion of the country, The New York Times reported.

"Izium was liberated today," Valeriy Marchenko, the city's mayor, said in an interview, per the Times. Marchenko also noted that the police and emergency services were working to clear the region so that residents could return.

"Russians escaped and left weapons and ammo behind," a spokesperson for the Bohun Brigade of the Land Forces of Ukraine said in a statement, per CNN. "City center is free."

The news was then confirmed by Russia's Ministry of Defense who stated that Russian forces had pulled its forces out of the city. In the statement, however, they claimed the withdrawal is part of a preplanned attempt to strengthen their control in the east.

Izium, an important railway hub in the country, was first seized by Russia five months ago in the beginning of the war, CNN reported.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine. ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty

"Yesterday evening, Russians put a white flag nearby the railway station," a Ukrainian officer who participated in the liberation of Izium told the Times.

A few days earlier, Ukranian troops regained control of the town of Kupiansk, 30 miles to the north of Izium, the outlet reported.

Sharing the good news on Telegram, Ukraine's Security Service posted photos showing members of the special forces in Kupiansk. "We will free our land to the last centimeter!" the caption read. "Let's go further! Glory to Ukraine!"

According to an address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday night, Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region, The Guardian reported.

"Actions to check and secure the territory continue," he said in the address, per the Times. "We are gradually taking control of new settlements."

RELATED VIDEO: Life Goes on in Kyiv, Where Residents Are Resuming Normal Activities amid Ongoing Russian Threat

On Tuesday, newly declassified intelligence from the American government revealed Russia is purchasing "millions" of artillery shells, rockets and ammunition from North Korea.

"We do have indications that Russia has approached North Korea to request ammunition," said Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in a press conference at the White House.

Ryder continued, "I'm not able to provide any more detail than that at this point in time, but it does demonstrate and is indicative of the situation that Russia finds itself in terms of its logistics and sustainment capabilities as it relates to Ukraine."

Tuesday's news is the first outcome supporting the idea that sanctions are making a dent in the country since Russia launched its forces in a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

Broad economic sanctions, which were also imposed on Russia, have not affected the country as expected. Due to the invasion, energy prices have filled its treasury and strengthened its economy, the Times reported.

In addition, sanctions against individual Russian oligarchs have also been unsuccessful in taming Putin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.