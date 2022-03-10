Speaking with Vice News, the wartime leader expressed optimism about reaching some sort of agreement with the Russian invaders

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Talks Trusting Putin ('Oh, No') and More in Interview from Threatened Capital

Asked if he thinks he could trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's leader offers an unequivocal "no," telling Vice News in a new interview, "I trust only my family."

Still, 44-year-old President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country "has to" work with Putin to make a deal concerning peace talks, as the Russian president oversees an invasion into Ukraine that has already cost numerous lives.

"How to solve this war? Only dialogue. And only dialogue with him — he's the president of Russia," Zelenskyy, who worked as an actor and comedian before taking office in May 2019, told Vice in the interview, published Wednesday, from the capital of Kyiv.

"They came to our land, to our houses, to our children ... we didn't invite them," he said.

Asked what his message to Putin would be, Zelenskyy said: "Right now, stop the war. Begin to speak. That's it."

So far, conversations regarding a cease-fire have failed, with Ukraine proposing a 24-hour cease fire and the establishment of a corridor by which civilians could flee the country, CNBC reports.

Zelenskyy has been thrust into the international spotlight as his country's chief defender from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which continues after their forces launched a large-scale attack on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

The Ukrainian president's selfie-style videos from the capital, in which he vows to continue the fight, have gone viral. And the married father of two, a prime target of Russian killers along with his family, rebuffed an American evacuation with a now-viral declaration: "I need ammunition, not a ride."

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

Speaking to Vice in Wednesday's interview, Zelenskyy projected confidence regarding peace talks, saying he thinks Putin "will" eventually around.

"We need some time," he said.