Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Expresses His Anguish Knowing Parents Have Lost Kids in Russia's War

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has admitted an excruciating reality of war: Parents who've lost children will never find peace regardless of how the bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine ends.

Zelenskyy — who has two kids of his own, 17-year-old Oleksandra and 9-year-old Kyrylo, with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska — spoke about the anguish he feels as both a parent and a president during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union on Sunday.

"Are my words going to give them peace? No," Zelenskyy said of Ukraine's parents now grieving for their kids. "There's just great pain."

Asked about video of a Ukrainian mother in agony after finding her dead son's body in a well, Zelenskky called it "the most horrifying thing I've seen in my life."

"I look at this, first of all, as a father," he told Tapper of the footage, reportedly taken at a gas station near Kyiv, the capital. "It hurts so, so much. It's a tragedy. It is suffering. I won't be able to imagine the scale of suffering of these people, of this woman. It is a family's tragedy. It is a disaster. It is the dreams and the life you have just lost."

Children of Bucha Credit: Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

"We live for our kids. That's true. Kids are the best we were given by God, by family. It is a great pain for me. I can't watch it as a father, only because all you want after this is revenge and to kill," Zelenskyy continued. "I have to watch it as the president of a state where a lot of people have died and lost their loved ones."

Later, Zelenskyy told Tapper his children, who remain inside Ukraine in an undisclosed location with his wife, are okay despite the fear and disruption war has caused. "Normal," he said of how they're doing.

Ukraine's president acknowledged the will of his people to defend their country but also noted that as the war rages on more than six weeks after Russia invaded, the death and destruction is adding up.

"There are millions of people who want to live. All of us want to fight. But we all have to do our best for this war not to be endless," he said. "The longer it is, the more we would lose."

Russia has denied targeting civilians but Zelenskyy and other world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have accused the invading forces and their leader, President Vladimir Putin, of war crimes, including genocide, igniting calls for investigations and, eventually, accountability.

"We can all work on how to rebuild apartments and houses and compensate them. How do you compensate for the loss of a child? I don't think anyone in the world has an answer for that," Zelenskyy told Tapper on Sunday. "There is a desire for justice through revenge and that at least the people who did this would feel the same pain, so that there will be some result, some outcome, so they are punished."

At the same time, he admitted that an end to the war won't guarantee healing for Ukrainians who've suffered unthinkable tragedy in a war that's already taken hundreds of civilian lives, including children.

"I do not believe this wound can be treated or forgotten somehow," he said. "I'm not sure anyone can help this woman. I'm not sure. I'm not sure."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched their large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but in addition to the civilian deaths, which are difficult to determine amid the fighting, more than 4 million have fled the country as refugees — and half are children, according to the United Nations. Millions more have been displaced inside Ukraine.

The invasion, ordered by Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces amassed in the region, various countries are offering aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy has called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."