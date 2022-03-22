Ukraine's President and U.N. Report Rising Child Deaths in War, But 'Actual Figures Are Considerably Higher'

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian sites since its invasion of Ukraine began last month

In a speech delivered via video Tuesday to Italy's Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told lawmakers the rising deaths of 117 children in the war with Russia are the "price of procrastination," according to reports.

"We need more sanctions, more pressure," the president said, "so that Russia looks for peace."

While accurate figures on the dead and wounded are fluid and hard to verify, the United Nations released its latest report Monday on the number of recorded civilian casualties in the fighting that began Feb. 24, stating that "actual figures are considerably higher."

Of the 2,421 civilian casualties, 925 have been killed, including 75 children, according to the most recent U.N. estimate. Another 1,496, including 99 children, have been injured.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the U.N. said.

The information is difficult verify, the U.N. added, because of challenges in receiving "information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."

ukraine Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The report cites "allegations of numerous civilian casualties" in places like the besieged city of Mariupol, where residents have resorted to burying the dead in a mass grave on the outskirts of town, that are not easily corroborated because of ongoing violence and limited access.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian sites.

In addition to the civilian casualties, the United Nations also said Monday that 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, including 3.5 million who've left the country as refugees.

Within Ukraine's borders, another 6.5 million people have been displaced during the war.

"Many of those displaced are particularly vulnerable, pregnant and breastfeeding women, elderly persons, those with disabilities, chronic illnesses and people directly affected by violence," the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration stated. "More than 60 per cent of heads of households surveyed are accompanied by children."

António Vitorino, the agency's director general, added that "the scale of human suffering and forced displacement due to the war far exceeds any worst-case scenario planning."

"Responding to the needs of those internally displaced and stranded in Ukraine is our top priority," Vitorino added. "Our teams have been reaching thousands of people with essential aid, but we need hostilities to cease in order to be able to reach people in severely affected areas."

Russia's large-scale invasion, which began last month, is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

ukraine Ihor Mazhayev, 54, photographed by his destroyed house on March 5 in Markhalivka, Ukraine. | Credit: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."