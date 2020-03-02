Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson Is Engaged and Expecting a Child

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is engaged and will soon be a father again.

A spokesperson for Johnson, 55, confirmed his upcoming wedding to Carrie Symonds, telling The Telegraph in a Saturday article: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

The BBC reports that Symonds, 31, wrote on her private Instagram that they got engaged at the end of last year.

“Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer,” she reportedly wrote. “Feel incredibly blessed.”

It will be the first time in about 200 years that a British prime minister will get married while holding office, according to The Telegraph. Reuters put the number at 250 years.

(The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday.)

RELATED: Joe Biden Scores Crucial Win in South Carolina Primary After Weeks of Flagging Momentum



Image zoom From left: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in December Shutterstock

Very convenient for this news to be announced today 🤔🤔🙄🙄 🍼 🍼 — Florence Eshalomi MP (@FloEshalomi) February 29, 2020

Johnson finalized his divorce from 55-year-old Marina Wheeler in February. The couple was married for 25 years before they announced their separation in September 2018 amid affair allegations, according to the BBC.

He was previously married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, but they divorced in 1993.

Symonds is a former communications director with the U.K.’s Conservative Party, which Johnson has been the leader of since mid-2019 when he took over as Britain’s prime minister and helped push the country toward “Brexit.”

The country’s intensely polarizing and protracted separation from the European Union was finalized at the end of January.

Johnson has four children with Wheeler and a fifth child, according to Reuters. He’s avoided confirming how many children he has in order to keep them out of the public eye, according to NPR.

A number of British politicians shared their congratulations on social media since the news broke, while others more cynically suggested the announcement was a distraction from news that one of Johnson’s top officials had recently resigned.