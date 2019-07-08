U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Says Trump 'Radiates Insecurity' in Scathing Leaked Memos

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage; Paul Morigi/Getty

Highly sensitive diplomatic cables sent from the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, were leaked.

The classified memos revealed that Darroch described President Donald Trump as “insecure” and his “uniquely dysfunctional” administration as “diplomatically clumsy and inept” — comments which were confirmed by a U.K. government official to CNN. The cables were first leaked to and published by the Daily Mail.

“For a man who has risen to the highest office on the planet, President Trump radiates insecurity,” Darroch wrote.

Darroch also described conflicts within the White House as “knife fights” and warned the U.K. government that Trump’s “career could end in disgrace.” Moreover, he set up guidelines for his fellow U.K. government officials to follow in order to work Trump to their advantage, including using his ego by “praising him for something that he’s done recently.”

“Contact has been made with the Trump administration, setting out our view that we believe the leak is unacceptable,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman told reporters following news of the leaked cables, according to Reuters. “It is, of course, a matter of regret that this has happened.”

Trump has also responded to the leak, saying he “won’t bother” to say anything about the U.K. ambassador.

“We are not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well,” Trump told reporters, according to Reuters. “So I can understand and I can say things about him but I won’t bother.”

The president also tweeted about Darroch, writing: “I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister.”

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told the BBC that he plans to apologize to Ivanka Trump, who is the president’s advisor and eldest daughter, when he meets with her on Monday as part of a previously scheduled visit.