U.K. Ambassador Resigns After Leaked Memos Show He Called Trump 'Inept' and 'Insecure'

Image zoom President Donald Trump (left) and Kim Darroch Samir Hussein/WireImage; Paul Morigi/Getty

The U.K.’s ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch, said Wednesday he would resign following the publication of some of his diplomatic cables in which he spoke negatively about President Donald Trump.

“The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” Darroch, who has been the ambassador to America since 2016, wrote in a letter announcing he was stepping down.

“Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador,” wrote Darroch, 65.

In reply, Simon McDonald, the permanent under secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, wrote: “Over the last few difficult days you have behaved as you have always behaved over a long and distinguished career, with dignity, professionalism and class. … [Y]ou were the target of a malicious leak; you were simply doing your job.”

The ambassador’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In the confidential messages, which were first published Saturday by the U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail, Darroch described Trump as “inept” and “insecure” and said his “uniquely dysfunctional” administration was “diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

The comments were subsequently confirmed to CNN by a U.K. government official.

A government spokesman told the Daily Mail: “We pay [ambassadors] to be candid. … It’s important that our Ambassadors can offer their advice and for it remain confidential.”

RELATED: U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Says Trump ‘Radiates Insecurity’ in Scathing Leaked Memos

Following the leak, Trump, 73, called Darroch “a very stupid guy” and “a pompous fool” and said the White House would “no longer deal with him.”

Elsewhere in the published memos, Darroch described various ways the U.K. government could better work with the president and offered his view on Trump’s policies, including the “chaotic” approach to tensions with Iran.

“This is our single most important bilateral relationship,” he wrote of the U.K.-U.S. ties.

The British prime minister, Theresa May, said Darroch’s resignation was “a matter of deep regret” when speaking to the House of Commons in London on Wednesday and that he was owed an “enormous debt of gratitude” for his service.

Leading contenders to replace May as prime minister had been split about whether they would keep Darroch in his job, according to The New York Times.