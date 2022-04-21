U.S. Secret Service Kills Intruder at Peruvian Embassy While Ambassador and Family Are Inside
Authorities say an alleged intruder was shot and killed by Secret Service officers at the Washington, D.C. residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, after the person smashed windows and was found holding a metal stake in the backyard. The ambassador — Oswaldo de Rivero — and his wife were home at the time of the incident.
D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters on Wednesday that uniformed officers with the U.S. Secret Service were called to the residence around 8 a.m. in response to a call of a burglary in progress. "Multiple windows were smashed out of the house," Contee said, noting that the sound of the breaking glass alerted the family to the intruder.
When the officers arrived, they found an individual "holding a metal stake" in the rear of the ambassador's residence.
After unsuccessfully firing their stun guns at the man, the suspect did not back down, and the officers used their weapons, with Contee noting that the suspect "is now deceased."
"We don't know who this individual is," Contee said. "We don't know why this person was on the ambassador's residential property, we don't know why this person smashed out several windows, we don't know why this person had a double stake, we don't know why this person approached the officers with that double stake, but we're investigating that now."
The Peruvian embassy confirmed the incident on Twitter, writing that, "early in the morning, a person entered the Official Residence without authorization, causing material damage to the property. Said person was shot by the Secret Service."
The embassy added that "the Ambassador, his family, the Residential staff, and the secret service agents are safe, and the fact is being investigated by the competent authorities."
Contee said it does not appear that the suspect was known to the family and it was still unclear if the suspect had entered the home.
The Associated Press reports that the ambassador's residence is one of the largest homes in D.C., and sits just outside Rock Creek Park, where it is surrounded by a fence and trees.