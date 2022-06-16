U.S. Rep. Sean Casten Recalls Final Moments with Daughter Before Her Death: 'She Didn't Wake Up'

"The only thing we know about her death is that it was peaceful," Illinois Rep. Sean Casten and his family wrote in a statement about the 17-year-old's death

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten has spoken about his 17-year-old daughter's death for the first time.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the Congressman, who was elected in 2018, shared a photo of Gwen Casten, who died on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are grateful to all who have reached out with thoughts, condolences and help. To all asking what they can do, we ask only that you live your lives as Gwen lived hers," he wrote alongside a photo of his daughter and a statement was signed by himself, his wife Kara and his other daughter Audrey, 15.

"There are no words to describe the hole in your heart when a child dies. Gwen was a happy, healthy, well-adjusted young woman," the statement began, adding that Gwen planned to study Environmental Science at the University of Vermont this fall.

While attending Downers Grove North High School, Gwen exercised her passion for "music and activism" as she played the trumpet for the school's jazz band, the wind ensemble and the pit orchestra for the school's rendition of Mary Poppins.

"She was inspired by the student efforts in the wake of the Parkland shooting to create an Empowerment Club in her high school which became one of the largest clubs at DGN, focusing on everything from gun violence prevention to environmental protection to LGBTQ allyship to organizing Black Lives Matter rallies to registering students to vote."

Continued the family: "She had the good fortune to have a community of good friends, teachers and family and the good wisdom to realize how much she owed them. If her light seemed a bit brighter than most it was because she was so generous in reflecting back the light and love that so many gave to her."

Sean Casten Sean Casten | Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Remembering their final moments with Gwen, the family shared that they enjoyed dinner Sunday night before Gwen left to hang out with friends.

"When she got home, she said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn't wake up on Monday morning," they shared. "The only thing we know about her death is that it was peaceful. And the only lesson we can take from that is to savor the moments you have with your loved ones."

They said, "We want purpose. We want to believe in a brighter tomorrow. But the only thing we can control is our present."

RELATED VIDEO: Powerful Moments During the House Committee On Oversight And Reform's Gun Violence Hearing

Ending with a note of thanks for their supporters, the family said that they are "grateful to all who have reached out with thoughts, condolences and help. To all asking what they can do, we ask only that you live your lives as Gwen lived hers. Savor the moments. Use every ounce of energy you have to ensure a better, more tolerant, more generous, more loving tomorrow. Not because you know that your tomorrow will come, but because you know that someone else's will. Lead with Love."

The Chicago-Tribune previously reported that Downers Grove police said they were called to a home in the area Monday, "for an unresponsive seventeen year old female," where "first responders determined that the subject was deceased."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.