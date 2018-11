PHOTOS: See Past U.S. Presidents with the Turkeys They've 'Pardoned'

According to the White House, the tradition of granting clemency to a turkey dates back to 1863, when Abraham Lincoln apparently pardoned one. Poultry dealers had been sending birds to the White House for years before that, however, no one had ever formerly excused one from their Thanksgiving table. Fast-forward several decades, when people claimed Harry S. Truman officially began the tradition — a fact his library and museum staff disputes.

Though he was pictured with one at his time — and mentioned it’d come in handy at Christmas time — it was Eisenhower who posed for this photo op of himself feeding a turkey a cranberry during his term.