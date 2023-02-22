U.S. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Republican Candidacy for 2024 Presidential Election

"To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That's why I am running for president," Ramaswamy said in a Wall Street Journal editorial

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on February 22, 2023 01:03 AM
Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and founder of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas
Vivek Ramaswamy. Photo: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The 2024 presidential election has a new Republican contender.

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his White House bid in a Wall Street Journal editorial on Tuesday, writing, "America is in the midst of a national identity crisis."

"To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That's why I am running for president," Ramaswamy said. "I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream — one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence."

The Ohio native has founded many multibillion-dollar tech and health care companies, after graduating summa cum laude from Harvard, and receiving his law degree from Yale, according to his bio page on Strive.com.

"It may seem presumptuous for a 37-year-old political outsider to pursue the highest office in the land, but I am running on a vision for our nation—one that revives merit in every sphere of American life," Ramaswamy wrote in his announcement.

Ramaswamy has been outspoken against companies using their platforms for social causes and has echoed the views of many far-right Republicans that America's values are in decline, citing critical race theory and self-victimization as things that have destroyed the nation's once-shared identity.

In his editorial, Ramaswamy called for securing the border, eliminating affirmative action "across the American economy," and declaring economic independence from China, which he calls "the greatest external threat to America."

He's elaborated on his beliefs through his 2021 New York Times best-selling book, Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam, and his 2022 follow-up, Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence.

Ramaswamy is the latest politician to announce his run in the GOP primary following former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who announced her candidacy last Tuesday.

Haley, 51, served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, from January 2017 until her resignation in December 2018. Trump, 76, announced his own 2024 run back in November during a speech at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

