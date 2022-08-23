U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Urges Americans to Leave Country Immediately: 'Conditions May Deteriorate'

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, released a security alert on Tuesday urging American citizens that are still in the country to depart Ukraine immediately.

"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the alert revealed, explaining the heightened safety concerns. "Russian strikes in Ukraine pose a continued threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure."

The statement continued, "The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so."

Also in the statement, the embassy added instructions to those staying in the country.

"If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover," the statement advised. "If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings. If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands."

The instructions also explained that even if a missile or drone is "intercepted," falling debris may also endanger those in the area. "After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance," the statement continued.

The alert also instructed Americans to know the location of the closest shelter or protected space in the event of an emergency.

"Follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately in the event of mortar and/or rocket fire," the alert continued. "Regularly monitor local and international news and social media news channels. Ensure travel documents are valid and easily accessible. Review your personal security plans and always have a contingency plan in place that does not rely on U.S. government assistance. Get a COVID-19 vaccine to facilitate your travel."

The embassy also listed resources and websites that will provide up-to-date information on threats, safety instructions and travel updates.

"The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions may deteriorate without warning," the alert stated. "U.S. citizens should remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness."

Ukraine school bombing. HANDOUT/Ukrainian State Emergency Servic/AFP via Getty

The timing of the greater security threat is specifically poignant: Wednesday is Ukraine's Independence Day, marking 31 years since the country broke its ties with the Soviet Union.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials advised against Independence Day celebrations in the country's capital, Kyiv, and second-largest city, Kharkiv, CNN reported.

"We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious," the president said in a video message, per CNN.

Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty

The city military administration in Kyiv banned all big gatherings between Monday and Thursday. "It is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people," the administration said, reported CNN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Russia first launched the military attack on Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 24, making it six months also on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, Natalia Humeniuk, said Sunday to CNN, "The date of our independence and the anniversary of the invasion, half a year, coincide — it is the 24th. And there's Ukrainian Flag Day on the 23rd."

Humeniuk stated, "We are ready for the fact that there will be an increase in some kind of aggression, there will be an increase in missile attacks."

On Sunday, United States President Joe Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine, CBS News reported.

During the meeting, the leaders called for the United Nations nuclear watchdog to visit the power plant, the outlet reported.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.