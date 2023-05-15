Two Democratic Staffers Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Man With a Baseball Bat in Rep.'s Virginia Office

CNN reports that, according to Rep. Gerry Connolly, the alleged assailant used a metal bat to strike one senior aide in the head and also hit an intern "on her first day on the job" in the side

By
Published on May 15, 2023 03:55 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks at a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference on climate action the House members spoke on the need to increase clean energy investments and be less reliant on foreign oil. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Rep. Gerry Connolly. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Two staffers of Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being attacked by a man with a bat in the representative's Fairfax office Monday.

CNN reports that, according to Connolly, the alleged assailant used a metal bat to strike one senior aide in the head and also hit an intern "on her first day on the job" in the side.

In a statement, Connolly said the alleged attacker entered the office looking for him.

"This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff," Connolly said in the statement.

He continued: "The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response."

CNN reports that the man who is now in custody is a constituent of Connolly's but is not known by the lawmaker and "caused wide damage in his office, shattering glass in a conference room and breaking computers along the way."

The incident comes in the wake of other attacks on lawmakers or those close to them.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked with a hammer after an assailant broke into their home in October.

During the overnight assault, his wife was in Washington, D.C., per U.S. Capitol Police, when the intruder allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Threats against lawmakers and election officials spiked following the 2020 presidential election, particularly as legal challenges to the election brought by former President Donald Trump ramped up.

According to a report released last June, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney received "a stream of death threats" since she joined a small group of Republican lawmakers in voting to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

A New York Times story published at the time revealed that Cheney's campaign paid $58,000 for individual security detail between January and March as a result of those threats.

Related Articles
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sits with his family before addressing supporters at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Sunday, March 5, 2023. DeSantis has quietly begun to expand his political coalition on his terms just as he releases a book, "The Courage to be Free," which comes out Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Ron DeSantis Eliminates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Funding at Florida Public Universities
Chasten Buttigieg
Chasten Buttigieg Opens Up About Book Bans, Memoir and Life as a Dad: 'Gets Me Really Emotional' (Exclusive)
President Ronald Reagan poses for a portrait in 1980; Ashley Reagan Wedding
Ronald Reagan's Youngest Grandchild Ashley Marries in 'Intimate' Santa Barbara Wedding (Exclusive)
Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. - (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
U.S. Supreme Court Unanimously Sides with Transgender Refugee, Affirming Her Identity in Historic Ruling
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House on May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC
After Trump's Sexual Abuse Verdict, Melania 'Will Stay Below the Radar as She Usually Does' (Exclusive)
Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump moderated by Kaitlan Collins Live from New Hampshire
The Biggest Takeaways from CNN's Controversial Town Hall with Donald Trump
Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump moderated by Kaitlan Collins Live from New Hampshire
Trump Draws Laughter, Applause as He Mocks E. Jean Carroll During CNN Town Hall
John F. Kennedy and Jackie sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
Jackie Kennedy Knew About JFK's Infidelity — and That It Would Likely Continue in Their Marriage, Book Claims
Mitt Romney Weighs in on Santos Indictment:
Mitt Romney Weighs In on George Santos Indictment, Says Lawmaker 'Should Not Be' in Congress
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Amid ongoing investigations into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail, Santos is reportedly recusing himself from his House committee assignments. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Unpacking the George Santos Indictment, from Abusing Unemployment to Using Campaign Funds for Designer Clothes
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13741019b) Republican Representative of New York George Santos, who is currently under federal investigation, leaves following a House Republican Conference meeting at the Republican National Committee in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2023. Republican Representative of New York George Santos, Washington, USA - 25 Jan 2023
Rep. George Santos Pleads Not Guilty to All 13 Criminal Counts in Federal Court
Susan Sarandon Arrested at NY Capitol During Protest
Susan Sarandon Arrested at N.Y. Capitol While Demanding Lawmakers Support Minimum Wage for Restaurant Workers
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Says He Will Appeal Verdict in E. Jean Carroll's Sexual Assault and Defamation Case
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is followed by members of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Speaker McCarthy said they would vote on Wednesday, on a bill to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling.
Rep. George Santos Arrested on Charges of Fraud, Money Laundering, Theft of Public Funds and False Statements
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
Donald Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Reacts to Verdict in Emotional Sexual Abuse Trial: 'Overwhelmed with Joy'
ESZTERGOM, HUNGARY - AUGUST 07: Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary. The multiday political event was organized by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), a privately managed foundation that recently received more than $1.7 billion in government money and assets. The leader of its main board, Balazs Orban, who is also a state secretary in the prime minister's office, said MCC's priority is promoting "patriotism" among the next generation of Hungary's leaders. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
Tucker Carlson's Lawyers Send Letter to Fox, Accusing Network of Fraud and Breach of Contract: Report