Twitter Puts Politics Aside to Wish Melania Trump a Speedy Recovery After Kidney Surgery  

Melania Trump received a bipartisan outpouring of support on Twitter Monday after the first lady’s office announced on Monday that she had successfully undergone a procedure to treat a “benign kidney condition.”

Actor Sean Astin tweeted: “This is one of those moments where all partisanship and rancor stops for a moment as we ALL wish First Lady Melania a swift return to good health!”

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote: “Just heard news that @FLOTUS underwent surgery today. Sincere wishes for her speedy recovery.”

And CNN Republican pundit Ana Navarro, a vocal Trump critic, sent well wishes to both Mrs. Trump, 48, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, whose pancreatic cancer diagnosis was also announced on Monday.

Melania Trump Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

“Because you see, we don’t have to support somebody or agree politically, to feel empathy,” Navarro wrote.

I just lost a close friend to pancreatic cancer, a cruel disease. I’m rooting for Harry Reid and wish him & his family the best.

I also hope for a speedy and full recovery for Melania Trump.

Because you see, we dont have to support somebody or agree politically, to feel empathy. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 14, 2018

This is one of those moments where all partisanship and rancor stops for a moment as we ALL wish First Lady Melania a swift return to good health! https://t.co/FBIltAa45G — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) May 14, 2018

Just heard news that @FLOTUS underwent surgery today. Sincere wishes for her speedy recovery. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 14, 2018

praise be (and then some) ✌🏼 https://t.co/WKei2m0aYz — alyssa mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) May 14, 2018

Former Obama deputy chief of staff Alyssa Mastromonaco retweeted Navarro and wrote “praise be (and then some),” punctuating her message with a peace sign emoji.

Others on Twitter agreed that this was a time to put politics aside and practice empathy instead.

Godspeed and best wishes to @SenatorReid and @FLOTUS. Empathy > politics. — Deron Johnson (@YoMisterDJ) May 14, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to #FLOTUS Melania Trump, and best wishes to her family and friends. Politics aside, surgery is surgery, and the president is not alone in hoping for the best. We can resume roasting him tomorrow… #SDHsez — Shelton Hull (@SheltonHull) May 14, 2018

politics aside, @FLOTUS #MelaniaTrump is a mother of a young son, and even tho its routine-it was still a surgery, and I wish her a speedy recovery. — Marcos (@MarcoMateoOchoa) May 14, 2018

friendly reminder that you can dislike someones politics but not wish them ill will. Get better soon First Lady Melania — Kennis the Menace (@KennisLora) May 14, 2018

“Friendly reminder that you can dislike someones politics but not wish them ill will. Get better soon First Lady Melania,” tweeted one person.

“Politics aside, @FLOTUS #MelaniaTrump is a mother of a young son, and even tho its routine-it was still a surgery, and I wish her a speedy recovery,” said another.

Mrs. Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement Monday saying that the first lady will likely remain hospitalized for the rest of the week as she recovers.

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition,” the statement said. “The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

. @FLOTUS communications director confirms to me @realDonaldTrump does plan to visit his wife as soon as possible. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) May 14, 2018

President Trump is expected to visit his wife in the hospital on Monday, Grisham told CNN’s Kate Bennett.

In response to follow-up questions about the first lady’s condition, Grisham told PEOPLE there was “nothing more I can expand on, aside from the statement.”