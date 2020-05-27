"We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen," the president tweeted about Twitter on Wednesday

Twitter Adds Fact-Check Button to Trump’s Tweets for First Time — and He Is Fuming

Twitter has implemented a new feature that encourages users to fact-check claims made by public officials — and President Donald Trump is not happy to be on the receiving end of it.

On Tuesday, the social media platform added a link at the bottom of two tweets from Trump, 73, in which he claimed mail-in ballots would increase voter fraud. "Get the facts about mail-in ballots," reads the message, which, when clicked, takes users to a page that includes further information on the subject that debunk the president's incorrect statements.

Twitter, earlier this month, began measures to sift through misinformation on its site, but this marks the first time the platform has specifically addressed a post by Trump.

"In serving the public conversation, our goal is to make it easy to find credible information on Twitter and to limit the spread of potentially harmful and misleading content," Twitter said in a press release on May 11. "Starting today, we’re introducing new labels and warning messages that will provide additional context and information on some Tweets containing disputed or misleading information related to COVID-19."

The company said that the new feature is an ongoing work in progress, and developers will be "adjusting as we explore labeling different types of misleading information."

"Serving the public conversation remains our overarching mission, and we’ll keep working to build tools and offer context so that people can find credible and authentic information on Twitter," read the statement.

Trump, however did not take kindly to his statements being debunked on Twitter, which he frequently uses to reach more than 80 million followers. He tweeted that Twitter is "interfering" in the upcoming presidential election by making more information accessible to its users.

"....Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!" he claimed in a tweet.

Saying that "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices," Trump also tweeted on Wednesday: "We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen."

Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough told CNN Business that Trump's tweets "contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots."

Rosborough added that the posts didn't violate Twitter's rules since they didn't specifically tell people not to vote, but the site aimed to add context on the subject.