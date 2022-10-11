Tulsi Gabbard Announces She Is Leaving 'Woke' Democratic Party, Calling It 'Elitist Cabal'

In her announcement, the controversial former congresswoman accused the Democratic Party of stoking "anti-white racism"

By
Published on October 11, 2022 11:12 AM
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) holds a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Gabbard, the first Samoan American and first Hindu elected to Congress, is one of two women left in the Democratic Primary, the other being Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Tulsi Gabbard. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty

Former U.S. representative and onetime presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard says she is leaving the Democratic Party, accusing it of stoking "anti-white racism" and claiming its leadership is "an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."

Gabbard, 41, made the claims in the debut episode of her new show, The Tulsi Gabbard Show, which was uploaded to YouTube and is devoted to her reasoning behind leaving the party.

"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war," Gabbard says in the video.

Emails sent to Gabbard regarding her new political affiliation were not immediately answered.

Elsewhere in her video, Gabbard said today's Democratic Party "stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite," and called on others to join her in leaving the party.

"If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me," she said.

In using inflammatory rhetoric like "elitist cabal," Gabbard seems to be openly flirting with the same language used by the QAnon conspiracy, the false, pro-Trump theory that claims the former president is facing off against a shadowy cabal of Democratic elitists.

Gabbard has promoted conspiracy theories before, such as earlier this year, when she shared false information about American involvement in Ukraine biological laboratories (a theory pro-Russian groups were using as justification for the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine).

Gabbard represented Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021. She made headlines when she launched a long-shot bid for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, often breaking from the party when it came to issues such as American relations with Russia.

Gabbard has written pro-Russia tweets even amid the country's invasion of Ukraine, but her apparent friendliness toward the country didn't earn her much support from her former party during her 2020 bid for the presidency.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during a campaign event on February 9, 2020 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The first in the nation primary is on Tuesday, February 11.
Scott Eisen/Getty

Speaking on a podcast at the time, Hillary Clinton described one Democratic candidate as an "asset" for Russia, though she did not name any names.

"I'm not making any predictions, but I think [the Russians have] got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate," Clinton said on former Obama adviser David Plouffe's podcast. "She's the favorite of the Russians."

Responding in a series of tweets following Clinton's remarks, Gabbard — who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders over Clinton in the lead up to the 2016 election — fired back at the accusation, labeling Clinton a "warmonger" and the "personification of rot."

Related Articles
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
2022 Midterms: Every House, Senate and State Race Americans Should Follow
Audience members put their index finger up to symbolize America First while President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state of Ohio at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Hand Symbols, Raised Arms and QAnon Theme Music: How Recent Far-Right Rallies Took an Ominous Tone
28-year-old US citizen Robert Gilman, accused of using violence against a police officer, arrives for hearing on his case in the Central District Court, in Voronezh, Russia.
Inside the Bizarre Sequence of Events That Landed Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman in Russian Jail
Colorado Republican Sen. Kevin Priola, left, Democratic House Speaker KC Becker, center, and Democratic Sen. Lois Court discuss a proposed ballot initiative to let the state keep excess tax revenue in Denver on March 20, 2019. Citing alarm toward the Republican Party's widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies, a moderate GOP Colorado state senator has switched his affiliation to Democrat. Priola's decision, announced, enhances Democrats' chances of retaining their majority in the chamber in the November midterms Colorado Legislator-Party Switch, Denver, United States - 20 Mar 2019
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Interested' in Running for President or VP: 'Those Things Are Being Talked About'
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
hillary clinton, chelsea clinton
Hillary Clinton Says She's Never Watched a TV or Film Adaptation About Her Family: 'I've Lived It'
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate
Liz Cheney, donald trump
Conservative Rep. Liz Cheney Wants Trump Prosecuted for Role in Jan. 6 Attack: 'Are We a Nation of Laws?'
In this Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, photo Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores speaks at a Cameron County Conservatives event in Brownsville, Texas. Flores argues that Democrats are forcing Texans choose between their energy sector jobs and curbing climate change.
Republican Mayra Flores Flips House Seat in South Texas to Become First Mexican-Born Congresswoman
2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes Scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in Republican politics, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators.
Missourians Leave Disgraced Former Gov. Eric Greitens in the Past, Rejecting Attempted Political Comeback
Missouri Republican senate primary candidates: US Rep. Vicky Hartzler ; state Attorney General ;Eric Schmitt; Eric Greitens Mark McCloskey
Missouri's Senate Primary on Tuesday Will Test the Values of the State's Beleaguered Republican Party
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
Adam Kinzinger
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Warns of Nation's Violence After Someone Threatens to Execute Him, His Family
Vladimir Putin
Russia Bans Biden, Harris, Morgan Freeman and Nearly 1,000 Americans — But Not Trump