Tulsa's Mayor Apologizes for City’s 'Failure to Protect' Black Community in 1921 Race Massacre

"The victims - men, women, young children - deserved better from their city, and I am so sorry they didn't receive it," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said, 100 years after the deadly massacre

The mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, apologized on Monday for the city's role in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which is marking its 100th anniversary.

The rioting killed 37 and left 35 city blocks burnt down and more than 800 injured. Historians believe around 300 Black residents may have actually been killed, after a violent mob of white residents ransacked the city's Greenwood District, a booming Black business community then known as "Black Wall Street."

This week, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum called it "the worst moment in our city's history" and in a statement he apologized for the city's role and its failure to make amends with the victims and their families over the last century.

"While no municipal elected official in Tulsa today was alive in 1921, we are the stewards of the same government and an apology for those failures is ours to deliver," Bynum, 43, wrote on Facebook. "As the Mayor of Tulsa, I apologize for the city government's failure to protect our community in 1921 and to do right by the victims of the Race Massacre in its aftermath."

Bynum continued: "The victims - men, women, young children - deserved better from their city, and I am so sorry they didn't receive it."

Tulsa Massacre From left: 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors Hughes "Uncle Red" Van Ellis and Viola Fletcher | Credit: Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP

Mayor G.T. Bynum Mayor G.T. Bynum | Credit: Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP

For decades, survivors, activists and some local lawmakers have pushed for the city to pay reparations to the victims and their families while also urging the city to carefully excavate areas believed to hold mass graves of other Black victims.

A 2001 Race Riot Commission said that Tulsa giving "reparations to the historic Greenwood community in real and tangible form would be good public policy and do much to repair the emotional and physical scars of this terrible incident in our shared past."

But nothing was ever paid. And excavation efforts only began last year, decades after one of the most horrific — and ignored — incidents of racial violence in U.S. history.

In mid-May, three survivors of the massacre pushed for reparations while testifying before Congress.

"I have lived through the massacre every day," said 107-year-old Viola Fletcher. "Our country may forget this history, but I cannot. I will not. And other survivors do not, and our descendants do not."

The 1921 Tulsa Massacre The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre | Credit: Everett/Shutterstock

Fletcher said "Greenwood represented all the best of what was possible for Black people in America, for all the people," and that "we and our history have been forgotten, washed away."

"For 70 years, the city of Tulsa and this chamber of commerce told us that the massacre didn't happen, like we didn't see it with our own eyes," she said. "You have me here right now. We live this history and we can't ignore it."

Several lawsuits have been filed against the city and state over the years, and debates over reparations continue within the community and local government.

Bynum said Monday that he believes Tulsans "are united" in the effort to end racial disparity in the city, including finding a solution on how the city can begin to make amends for its role in the 1921 massacre.

"When you have people with such a diverse range of life experiences and passion striving to address an issue they care about deeply, it can sometimes get heated and personal," Bynum said. "But at its best, Tulsa is a community of neighbors who love one another — so we should expect this to be personal."

