Tucker Carlson's Family: All About the Former Fox Host's Wife and Kids

Tucker Carlson makes headlines for his controversies and most recently for his surprise exit from Fox News, but his personal life remains largely under the radar.

The conservative talk host has been married to his wife, Susan Andrews, for more than 30 years. Carlson hasn't shared many details about his relationship with Andrews, though he did share his thoughts on marriage and communication in a 2022 interview.

"It's never easy because men and women fundamentally don't understand each other, that's the whole joy in it," he said. "That's why marriage makes you grow, because you don't really understand the other person, so you have to try everyday to decipher what that person is saying."

The couple are parents to four adult children: daughters Hopie, Lillie and Dorothy and son Buckley Carlson. The controversial TV star previously said there is "nothing more valuable in life" than being a parent. "You will die in the end, and their comfort in your final hours will be worth more than any effort you make on their behalf," he shared.

On April 24, Fox News announced that Carlson was leaving the network after more than a decade at the company. The news comes after he was featured prominently in a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against Fox by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems. The TV host has found himself at the center of several controversies over the years, including another lawsuit filed by former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer Abby Grossberg, who alleges she experienced harassment and discrimination during her tenure at the show.

Here's everything to know about Tucker Carlson's wife and kids.

Tucker Carlson and Susan Andrews were high school sweethearts

FOX News

Carlson and Andrews met when Carlson was a student at St. George's School in Rhode Island and Andrews' father was the headmaster. "She was the cutest 10th grader in America," Carlson told PEOPLE in 2000. Andrews said her first impression of Carlson was just as good. "There was a bounce in his walk," she said. "He was in his khaki pants and ribbon belt and I thought, even then, he seemed so optimistic and positive."

Carlson and Andrews got engaged six months before he graduated from Trinity College in 1991. He later joked to PEOPLE, "All very 19th-century, but a good thing to do."

Susan Andrews' father was investigated for allegedly not reporting sexual abuse

In October 2016, the Associated Press reported that Andrews' father, Rev. George E. Andrews, was investigated for allegedly not reporting sexual abuse by a teacher at St. George's School in the 1980s when he was headmaster. George's attorney said that George wasn't aware of the scale of the abuse at the time and that he acted in accordance with legal counsel.

Several members of the staff, including priests, at the prestigious $58,000-per-year Episcopal boarding school were accused of sexually abusing students over the course of more than three decades. Though both Carlson and Andrews had long graduated from the school when the investigation started, Andrews sat on the board of the institution at the time.

They are parents to four children

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Together, Carlson and Andrews have welcomed four kids. Their oldest daughter, Lillie, was born first, followed by her younger siblings, Buckley, Hopie and Dorothy.

Little is known about the couple's now-adult children, though Andrews did share an anecdote about Carlson's parenting with PEOPLE in 2000.

"He's so imaginative with them," she said of her husband, explaining that Carlson had an annual tradition to teach his kids about the Constitution. Every Fourth of July, he would read the Bill of Rights and light a firecracker for each liberty he mentioned. "Patriotism is so uncool, but they don't know that," said Andrews.

Tucker Carlson's kids informed a lot of his career choices

Phillip Faraone/Getty

In a rather candid interview with GQ in 2017, Carlson said that his career trajectory was largely dictated by the financial needs of his family.

He started his career in cable news on CNN with Crossfire in 2001. When it was canceled in 2005, Carlson moved to MSNBC to host Tucker, which ran until 2009. During his tenure at MSNBC, he also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in its third season in 2006.

Carlson then became a political analyst for Fox in 2009, later joining Fox and Friends as a weekend co-host before getting his own primetime show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. He also co-founded the right-wing news website The Daily Caller in 2010.

The conservative TV figure explained simply, "When you have four kids in private schools, you don't get to be choosy." It aligns with a value he expressed in a July 2022 interview, in which he gave advice to young men to "have more children than you can afford."

Susan Andrews was home alone when protesters tried breaking into the house

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In November 2018, protesters surrounded the Washington, D.C., home Carlson and his family shared at the time.

"I called my wife. She had been in the kitchen alone getting ready to go to dinner and she heard pounding on the front door and screaming," Carlson recalled in an interview with The Washington Post. "Someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door."

Carlson alleged that it wasn't a protest at all, but simply "a threat."

"They weren't protesting anything specific that I had said. They weren't asking me to change anything. They weren't protesting a policy or advocating for legislation," he said. "They were threatening me and my family and telling me to leave my own neighborhood in the city that I grew up in."

One of Tucker Carlson's adult children was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots

In an interview on The Fourth Watch podcast, Carlson revealed that one of his adult children was present at the Capitol during the riots on Jan. 6, 2021. "I hated what happened on Jan. 6, you know one of my kids was actually in the building when it had happened," he said. "I was on the phone in real time."

Carlson didn't say which of his children was in the area at the time, but The Hill reported that it was likely his son, Buckley, who works for Rep. Jim Banks's (R-Ind.) office.

Two of his children share an alma mater

Little is known about Carlson's children, though some small details have emerged through the years. Son Buckley and daughter Hopie both attended the University of Virginia. Buckley earned his degree in government and political science in 2019 and was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity. Hopie also attended St. George's School, the same boarding school as her parents.

Buckley Carlson came under fire for alleged nepotism

Janos Kummer/Getty

After reports emerged of Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) allegedly accusing Buckley of using nepotism to get his job as Rep. Jim Banks' communications director, several high-profile Republicans came to his defense.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, "It was bad enough that RINO Tom Emmer had his henchmen attack Tucker Carlson's 25-year-old son to the Daily Beast, but now Emmer is trying to throw the staff of another member of Congress under the bus to cover his own ass??? What a pathetic coward."

"I stand with Buckley Carlson," Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote.