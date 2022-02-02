Fox News' Tucker Carlson Gave $250 to Majorie Taylor Greene's Campaign for Gun Giveaway

A source familiar with the matter tells PEOPLE the money was given to Greene's campaign for a promotional raffle she held to give away a .50-caliber rifle.

"This is the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country," says a website for the giveaway, which sets the weapon's value at $10,000. "And it's the same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to BAN if they ever get the votes."