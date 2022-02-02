Fox News' Tucker Carlson Gave $250 to Majorie Taylor Greene's Campaign for Gun Giveaway
Fox News' Tucker Carlson is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The conservative host of Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight chipped in $250 for the Georgia congresswoman's campaign on Sept. 15, 2021, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.
A source familiar with the matter tells PEOPLE the money was given to Greene's campaign for a promotional raffle she held to give away a .50-caliber rifle.
"This is the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country," says a website for the giveaway, which sets the weapon's value at $10,000. "And it's the same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to BAN if they ever get the votes."
Greene, 47, is seen in a promo video toting and firing the gun to blow up a vehicle labeled "Socialism" in a field from the back of a truck with a Georgia license plate while guitar rock plays in the background.
It's unclear who won the raffle or if anyone received the weapon from Greene.
The Hill first reported Carlson's donation.
Carlson, 52, is not the only cable news personality to donate to political causes.
Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said he mistakenly donated to former President Donald Trump's campaign when he purchased "Make America Great Again" Christmas ornaments, the Washington Post points out. And MSNBC host Joy Reid has donated to Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue as well as supporting Democrat Beto O'Rourke's Powered by People PAC, according to FEC filings.
Greene appeared on Carlson's show in June to discuss a version of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, which eventually passed and was signed into law by President Joe Biden in November.
Introducing her, Carlson called Greene a true "Washington outsider," before she spoke about the success of her construction business and slammed the bill for language that describes women as socially and economically disadvantaged.
Carlson and Greene also spoke during an episode of his video podcast Tucker Carlson Today. In that conversation she called most members of Congress "losers" who "are not qualified to be there."
From racking up fines for violating mask rules, to feuding with and shouting at other Republicans as well as confronting Democrats, getting banned from Twitter and being stripped of her committee assignments, Greene has stirred up plenty of controversy during her first term in Congress, which began in 2020.