Tucker Carlson's Last Words on His Show Were 'We'll See You Monday'

The longtime Fox News host, whose departure was announced Monday morning, appeared on what would be his final show three nights earlier

By
Published on April 24, 2023 02:02 PM
Tucker Carlson, New York, USA - 02 Mar 2017
Tucker Carlson. Photo: AP/REX/Shutterstock

The bombshell announcement that Tucker Carlson has left Fox News came just days after the right-wing personality ended what would be his final episode on Friday with the signoff that he would be "back Monday."

Following a segment in which he ate pizza with a guest, Carlson, 53, turned to the camera and said, "We'll be back on Monday; in the meantime, have the best weekend."

In a statement on Monday morning, Fox News said the network and Carlson "have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Carlson's last program was Friday. Beginning Monday evening, the network will air Fox News Tonight as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is determined.

Carlson featured prominently in a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against Fox News by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems, which was the subject of conspiracies of widespread election fraud and other wrongdoing in the wake of the November 2020 presidential election.

The voting company recently settled with the network, but not before text messages and emails by Carlson and other network personalities were made public as part of court filings.

In one of the exchanges made public, Carlson texts a colleague: "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait."

"I hate him passionately," Carlson added.

The text exchange was dated Jan. 4, 2021, two days before pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Rioters believed that the election had been rigged against Trump, a lie spread by many conservatives without supporting evidence.

In another exchange made public in March, Carlson wrote: "We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn't an upside to Trump."

Carlson's text messages are among a large tranche of private conversations and under-oath testimony from executives and hosts at Fox News, which Dominion argued in its complaint "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process."

Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump
Tucker Carlson (left) and President Donald Trump. Roy Rochlin/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty

Fox argued, in a counterclaim, that Dominion "mischaracterized the record" and "cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE amid the legal battle, a spokesperson for Fox accused Dominion of using "distortions and misinformation" in what it called a "PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press."

Dominion settled with Fox last week.

Related Articles
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump Says Ron DeSantis Needs 'Emergency Personality Transplant' amid Escalating 2024 Feud
Robert Kennedy jr, third son of Bob Kennedy during his speech at the 'No Green Pass' demonstration at Arco Della Pace on November 13, 2021 in Milan, Italy.
A Timeline of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Controversies
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Fired by CNN: 'I Am Stunned'
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson Departs Fox News, Effective Immediately
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle
Michelle Obama Explains Personality Differences Between Herself and Barack — Including Who's More 'Hot-Headed'
Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Jimmy Carter's Choice to Utilize Hospice Care Is 'Intentional,' Expert Believes
caroline kennedy
Caroline Kennedy — in a Wetsuit! — Goes Surfing in Rare Casual Outing: 'Fully Embracing Aussie Lifestyle'
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=568363148631701&set=pb.100063740618728.-2207520000.&type=3. Scotty Campbell/Facebook
Tenn. Lawmaker Who Called for the Ouster of Three Democrats Resigns After Violating Harassment Policy
Jack Schlossberg
Jack Schlossberg, JFK's Grandson, Hops on a Paddleboard in N.Y.C. to Celebrate Passing the Bar Exam
Pride flag bearer Missy Basti participates in the 15th annual Miami Beach Pride Parade which celebrates the LGBTQ community on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Florida City Cancels LGBTQ+ Pride Parade as Ron DeSantis Prepares to Sign Anti-Drag Bill
John Fetterman Rollout 5/1
Gisele Barreto Fetterman Shares the Simple Words That Pushed Her Husband John to Seek Help (Exclusive)
Larry Elder
Conservative Radio Personality Larry Elder Launches Republican Presidential Campaign
Former NBC Broadcaster Luke Russert Reveals the Cover of Memoir: 'I Hope Someone Reads It and Feels a Little Less Lost'
Luke Russert Describes Growing Up Around D.C. Bigwigs — and Learning a Little-Known Fact About Nancy Pelosi
Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Jimmy Carter's Hospice Care Is Not Unusually Long, Expert Says: 'Average Is 60-70 Days'
Kamala Harris On What She Misses From Her Pre-VP Life
Kamala Harris Opens Up About How Her Life Has Changed as the First Black Woman Vice President
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Reveals the Hidden Pain Behind His Election Night Victory Speech and Swearing-In (Exclusive)