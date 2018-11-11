Tucker Carlson Denies Michael Avenatti's Claim Alleging He Assaulted a 'Gay Latino Immigrant'

Michael Avenatti announced on Saturday that he’s looking into an accusation of assault against Tucker Carlson, an allegation which the Fox News host has denied.

Avenatti, the 47-year-old lawyer who rose to prominence for representing Stormy Daniels, announced that he was investigating the matter on Saturday, accusing Carlson “and/or members of his inner circle” of allegedly assaulting a “gay Latino immigrant” at a club in Virginia in October.

He also posted a video that allegedly documents part of the incident, in which Carlson, 49, appears to tell another man to “get the f— out of here,” but does not appear to assault anyone. The man later appeared to be led out of the room.

The lawyer went on to allege on Twitter that Carlson’s son also “committed assault and battery,” claims Carlson disputes in a statement.

“On October 13, I had dinner with two of my children and some family friends at the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia,” Carlson says in a statement Fox News provided to PEOPLE. “Toward the end of the meal, my 19-year-old daughter went to the bathroom with a friend. On their way back through the bar, a middle-aged man stopped my daughter and asked if she was sitting with Tucker Carlson. My daughter had never seen the man before. She answered: ‘That’s my dad,’ and pointed to me. The man responded, ‘Are you Tucker’s w—-?’ He then called her a ‘f—ing c—.'”

“My daughter returned to the table in tears,” Carlson continues. “She soon left the table and the club. My son, who is also a student, went into the bar to confront the man. I followed. My son asked the man if he’d called his sister a ‘w—-‘ and a ‘c—.’ The man admitted he had, and again become profane. My son threw a glass of red wine in the man’s face and told him to leave the bar, which he soon did.”

“Immediately after the incident, I described these events to the management of the Farmington Country Club,” adds Carlson. “The club spent more than three weeks investigating the incident. Last week, they revoked the man’s membership and threw him out of the club.”

“I love my children. It took enormous self-control not to beat the man with a chair, which is what I wanted to do,” Carlson says in his statement. “I think any father can understand the overwhelming rage and shock that I felt seeing my teenage daughter attacked by a stranger. But I restrained myself. I did not assault this man, and neither did my son. That is a lie. Nor did I know the man was gay or Latino, not that it would have mattered. What happened on October 13 has nothing to do with identity politics. It was a grotesque violation of decency. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

The Farmington Country Club, located in Charlottesville, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Avenatti went on to claim that Carlson lied about what happened that night.

“Your stmt about what transpired is an absolute lie,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter, alleging that Carlson’s daughter had not been insulted with the same words that the Fox News host claimed she had been.

“You are the aggressor in the video as is your friend,” he tweeted. “The man at the bar sits there calmly. Numerous witnesses contradict your claim of innocence.”

These are from one of the eyewitness stmts that completely undercuts the lies Tucker Carlson is now telling in connection with his bigotry directed at Juan, a gay Latino immigrant. Tucker’s conduct is not only illegal, it is also disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/PqQINUUjVO — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 10, 2018

Other excerpts from yet another eyewitness stmt that also shows Tucker Carlson is lying about what happened. He should be immediately disciplined for his conduct. pic.twitter.com/tdF1QnRLPD — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 10, 2018

“You told the man to ‘go back where you came from’ before the video starts,” he added in a separate tweet, before sharing what he claimed were multiple excerpts from witness statements.

Earlier this month, an anti-fascist group swarmed Carlson’s Washington, D.C. home, ordering him to leave town.

In a video shared on Twitter, the group, known as Smash Racism DC, can be seen crowding around the doorsteps of the Tucker Carlson Tonight host’s residence, holding signs.

At one point in the clip, a member of the group yelled, “Tucker Carlson, we are outside your home to protest fascism and racism,” through a megaphone.

“You promote hate and an ideology that has led to thousands of people dying by the hands of the police to trans women being murdered in the streets,” the protestor added before the crowd began chanting, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

Carlson is known for his conservative views, particularly his claim that Planned Parenthood is the country’s leading cause of death.

In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE, Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News, and Jay Wallace, the president of Fox News said, “The incident that took place at Tucker’s home last night was reprehensible. The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable. We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view. Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground.”

Carlson is not the only Republican to be targeted by the group.

In October, Smash Racism DC ran Texas Sen. Ted Cruz out of a restaurant in D.C., chanting, “We believe survivors” in reference to the sexual misconduct allegations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — claims Kavanaugh has denied.