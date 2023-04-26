Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After Fox News Departure: 'See You Soon'

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are," expressed Carlson in a video shared on Wednesday

Published on April 26, 2023 11:15 PM
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Tucker Carlson has broken his silence for the first time since Fox News announced his abrupt departure from the network on Monday.

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are," Carlson said in a two-minute video statement shared Wednesday on Twitter.

While he did not address his departure or name the network directly, he stated that it has been "heartening" to learn about the "genuinely nice people there are in this country."

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates on television are," he continued. "They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated in them."

Carlson went on to express that issues such as civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, natural resources, war, and corporate power have not received a "legitimate debate."

Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt
Janos Kummer/Getty

"It's been a long time, and things like that are not permitted in American media," he added, expressing that "the people in charge" are "hysterical and aggressive."

He closed the video with an ominous message: "True things prevail. Where can you still find Americans saying true things?"

"There aren't many places left, but there are some. And that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

Carlson's last program was on April 21 after being a part of Fox Network since 2009.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," announced FOX in a statement on Apr. 24. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

The news of the TV star's exit came shortly after Fox News settled a $1.6 billion lawsuit (brought against them by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems) for $787.5 million.

Dominion Voting Systems filed suit against Fox News in March 2021, accusing it of knowingly airing false statements claiming Dominion helped to rig the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. In the results' wake, the tech company was the subject of conspiracies of widespread election fraud and other wrongdoing.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE amid the legal battle, a spokesperson for Fox accused Dominion of using "distortions and misinformation" in what it called a "PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press."

