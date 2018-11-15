Twitter Erupts After Fox News Airs Bizarre Ad for 'Trumpy Bear': 'It's the Next Chucky Doll'

Twitter was full of jokes this week after Fox News aired a campy commercial for a stuffed teddy bear resembling President Donald Trump.

The toy, called Trumpy Bear, features the president’s trademark blonde comb-over, a collar and red tie, as well as a secret pocket with an American flag blanket tucked inside.

A spokesperson for Fox News told HuffPost the commercial is a local ad and the network does “not do business with them nationally.”

Nevertheless, the stuffed toy has made a national splash, with Twitter users across the country poking fun of Trumpy Bear, its ad — and its namesake.

“Democracy dies in a trumpy Bear ad,” wrote one user.

“Trumpy Bear is the next Chucky Doll,” tweeted another.

“Trumpy Bear will be indicted before the end of the week,” read another message.

Trumpy Bear will be indicted before the end of the week — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 12, 2018

Trumpy Bear has filled me with despair https://t.co/EtwcMjbdXi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2018

Breaking News……. Trumpy Bear to be represented by Lawyer Bear in Porn Bear payoff….. #TrumpyBear pic.twitter.com/XqLAuEDika — Renegade Cowboy ⚓️ (@Rene_gadeCowboy) November 13, 2018

Trumpy Bear is the next Chucky Doll. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 12, 2018

This is real, and Trumpy Bear is hands down one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen. Am I right?

pic.twitter.com/2h7x73XLKY — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 #WaveCast (@DemWrite) November 12, 2018

Democracy dies in a trumpy Bear ad. https://t.co/nbl4eeKPR1 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2018

I can't believe this commercial that just ran on Fox News is for real pic.twitter.com/gGInt8BKhp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2018

i made this… in answer to trumpybear #makestuffmonday pic.twitter.com/LIqIotCmjv — Once A Nerd (@OnceANerd) November 13, 2018

Some Twitter users questioned whether the bear was actually a real product or just a spoof ad.

But the website Snopes fact-checked the bear’s existence and reported: “Trumpy Bear is real. The commercial is real, not a spoof (although some moments appear to have been written with tongue firmly in cheek). And the bear itself is a real product available for purchase.”