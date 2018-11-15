Twitter Erupts After Fox News Airs Bizarre Ad for 'Trumpy Bear': 'It's the Next Chucky Doll'

Twitter was full of jokes this week after Fox News aired a campy commercial for a stuffed teddy bear resembling President Donald Trump.
The toy, called Trumpy Bear, features the president’s trademark blonde comb-over, a collar and red tie, as well as a secret pocket with an American flag blanket tucked inside.
A spokesperson for Fox News told HuffPost the commercial is a local ad and the network does “not do business with them nationally.”
Nevertheless, the stuffed toy has made a national splash, with Twitter users across the country poking fun of Trumpy Bear, its ad — and its namesake.
“Democracy dies in a trumpy Bear ad,” wrote one user.
“Trumpy Bear is the next Chucky Doll,” tweeted another.
“Trumpy Bear will be indicted before the end of the week,” read another message.
Some Twitter users questioned whether the bear was actually a real product or just a spoof ad.
RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack
But the website Snopes fact-checked the bear’s existence and reported: “Trumpy Bear is real. The commercial is real, not a spoof (although some moments appear to have been written with tongue firmly in cheek). And the bear itself is a real product available for purchase.”