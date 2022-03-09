A private plane carrying Donald Trump reportedly suffered engine problems over the weekend while flying over the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Plane Made Emergency Landing in New Orleans Shortly After Taking Off for Palm Beach: Reports

A plane with former president Donald Trump was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday night at a New Orleans airport, approximately 20 to 30 minutes after takeoff.

After a speech he delivered at a Republican National Committee-hosted donor retreat, Trump boarded the private plane in New Orleans bound for Florida, before it suffered partial engine failure mid-air, according to Politico, who spoke to "two people familiar with the matter."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The outlet reports that one of the engines of the aircraft failed, prompting the pilot to turn around and land at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, one of the sources said.

According to tracking data reviewed by The Washington Post, the evening flight showed the plane — a Dassault Falcon 900, reportedly owned by a Trump donor — leaving New Orleans and flying over the water before it turned around and went back to the city of departure.

The Post also reported that Trump was accompanied on board with Secret Service agents, other support staffers and advisers, according to people familiar with the incident.

Audio of the communications between the pilot and the air traffic control tower, per Politico, revealed that the landing was classified as "emergency in nature," according to the outlet's source, who it said had been briefed on the recording. "However, another person familiar with the recording disputed that the word 'emergency' was used," Politico reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Denise Richards 'Realized It Wasn't the Right Thing' to Share Maskless Selfie on a Plane: Sources

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the plane came in for the unplanned landing, an air traffic controller communicated to the pilot, "Just a heads up... There will be vehicles following you down the runway," according to recordings listened to by CNBC.

"I appreciate it," the pilot reportedly replied.

The plane was en route to Palm Beach, near Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

All three news sources reported that after Trump landed back in New Orleans, the RNC worked to get him another loaner private jet from a different donor.

He eventually made it to Palm Beach around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Politico.