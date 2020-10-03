President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital on Friday, where he remains under observation

Trump's Doctor Says 'We Are 72 Hours Into This Diagnosis,' Evades Questions on President's Fever

President Donald Trump heads to Marine One outside the White House en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday night.

Hours after President Donald Trump was taken to the hospital on Friday, his physician has shared an update on Trump's health since he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Addressing reporters at Walter Reed hospital, where Trump is scheduled to remain under observation for several days, Dr. Sean Conley said the president is "doing very well."

"As reported yesterday, in consultation with this group I recommended we bring the president up to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure to provide state of the art monitoring and any care he might need," he said during the Saturday morning press conference. "At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made."

"The president’s been fever free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic, but he’s doing great," he added later, noting that his other symptoms, which included fatigue, "are now resolving and improving."

He also noted they were "72 hours into the diagnosis," which means the president would have received his positive test result on Wednesday morning. Trump traveled to Minnesota for a campaign rally on Wednesday night without a mask and then went to New Jersey on Thursday.

The president publicly revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in a tweet on early Friday morning.

Another one of his physicians added that the president was not currently on oxygen or “having difficulty breathing” and was able to walk around. Dr. Sean Dooley also added that the president made a comment that day saying, “I feel like I could walk out of here today,” which the physician described as a “very encouraging” comment.

Trump's doctors also said they plan to continue carrying out a five-day treatment plan of Remdesivir.

First Lady Melania Trump is said to be doing well and is "convalescing at home."

Late Friday night, Trump offered up his own assessment, writing on Twitter that things were “Going well, I think!”

“Thank you to all,” he added.

Vice President Mike Pence, who previously tested negative on Friday morning, received another negative result on Saturday, a White House official told NBC News.

Shortly after heading to the hospital on Friday, where Trump's staff said he would remain for several days "out of an abundance of caution,” the president released a video statement on social media.

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out," Trump, 74, said in the video, adding that wife Melania Trump, who has also been infected, was also doing "very well." Coney previously said that she was suffering from just "a mild cough and a headache.”

Until the video’s release, Trump had not spoken or been seen publicly since announcing his diagnosis after midnight Friday. He was subsequently seen leaving the White House en route to the hospital on Friday, wearing a face mask and giving a thumbs-up to reporters.

Later on Friday night, Conley said in a statement he had recommended the president be moved to the hospital for "further monitoring."

"This evening I am happy to report that the president is doing very well," the doctor said.

"He is not requiring any supplementary oxygen, but in consultation with specialists, we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy [an antiviral medication]. He has completed his first does and is resting comfortably."

Earlier in the day, Trump also received an 8-gram dose of an experiential treatment from pharmaceutical company Regeneron. The treatment — which not yet approved, and still undergoing human trials — uses lab-engineered antibodies to target COVID-19 and to hopefully stop the virus from spreading in the body.

It remains unclear how Trump and his wife got sick, although a number of lawmakers and advisors he has recently come into contact with have since tested positive.