The former president said Monday that the “bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter”

Trump Claims That, Actually, He Wouldn't Go Back to Twitter Even If Capitol Riot Ban Was Lifted

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump insists he is contenting himself with his new social media platform and is not all that interested in rejoining Twitter even if his lifetime ban is lifted in the wake of the company's ownership change.

As the former president told Fox News on Monday: "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," referring to his own nascent social media platform.

Trump's comments come as Twitter agreed Monday to be acquired for $44 billion by Elon Musk, which Trump, 75, said he believes is a good development.

"He'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH," he told Fox News. "The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter."

Trump was permanently kicked off Twitter and suspended from using Facebook and Instagram for at least two years in the aftermath of the deadly attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The social media companies pointed to Trump's own statements about the rioting.

Truth Social, the Trump-backed platform launched in the wake of his widespread bans, operates under Trump Media & Technology Group and formally launched last month. Former California Rep. Devin Nunes is the company's CEO.

Fox News reports the platform has been running on its new cloud services for four days, after a beta-test period which began in February.

In January, The Washington Post reported that Trump was "antsy" to get back on social media, and that he was frustrated over the pace of progress in launching Truth Social — a story his team downplayed at the time.

"TRUTH is a platform for my voice and for my supporters," Trump told Fox News this week. "But I want everybody to come over to TRUTH—conservatives, liberals, whatever."

While he also said that Twitter "became very boring because conservatives were thrown off or got off the platform when I left," it remains to be seen whether the embattled politician would in fact be able to resist the significantly larger platform that Twitter provides.