Trump said approval of his administration's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic should be "very high"

Trump Wonders Why His Approval Rating Isn't as High as Dr. Fauci's: 'It Can Only Be My Personality'

Donald Trump jokingly expressed confusion that his approval rating isn't as high as Dr. Anthony Fauci's when it comes to the handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking to reporters during his press briefing Tuesday, Trump, 74, said that while he's glad Fauci, 79, is accepted by the public, he finds it "interesting" that the country's approval of his handling of the pandemic doesn't match that of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director.

"I get along with him very well and I agree with a lot of what he's said," Trump told reporters.

"It's interesting: he's got a very good approval rating. And I like that, it's good," Trump said, pointing out that Fauci is "working for this administration."

"He's working with us," Trump said. "We could have gotten other people. We could have gotten somebody else. It didn't have to be Dr. Fauci. He's working with our administration. And for the most part we've done what he and others, and Dr. Birx and others, who are terrific, recommended."

Trump sarcastically added that his own rating should be higher — and blamed his low rating on his own personality.

"And he's got this high approval rating. So, why don't I have a high approval rating with respect — and the administration — with respect to the virus? We should have it very high, because what we've done in terms of — we're just reading off about the masks and the gowns and the ventilators. Numbers that nobody's seen. And testing at 55 million tests," he said.

Trump called the disparity in approval of his administration and Fauci "curious."

"So it sort of is curious. A man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx also, highly thought of, and yet — they're highly thought of, but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality, that's all."

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released earlier this month, 67 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

A Quinnipac poll showed earlier this month that 65 percent of Americans had faith in Fauci, though 52 percent of Republicans expressed distrust in the physician, according to a report from The New York Times.

Trump's comments Tuesday came in response to a reporter's question about a tweet he sent out on Monday that called Fauci a "fraud" that was later removed, according to CNN.

Fauci appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday and said that he does not read Trump's tweets and "will continue to do my job no matter what comes out."