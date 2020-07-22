Trump Wishes Accused Child Sex-Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell 'Well'

Maxwell, 58, was arrested earlier this month for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump wished accused child sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell “well” when he was asked about her case Tuesday.

During the president's coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Trump replied to a reporter’s question about Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who was arrested by the FBI earlier this month, saying, “I haven't really been following it too much.”

“I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump, 74, said. “I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach, but I wish her well. Whatever it is."

Maxwell, 58, was arrested earlier this month "for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein,” according to the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

She faces six felony charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

Image zoom Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The British socialite pleaded “not guilty” to all charges on July 14.

Maxwell was arrested a year after Epstein, a registered sex offender, was arrested on sex crimes charges accusing him of abusing dozens of underage girls. In August 2019, Epstein died by suicide while in jail.

Trump had once been friendly with the late Epstein, previously calling him a “terrific guy” in a 2002 New York Magazine interview.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump said then. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Image zoom Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 Davidoff Studios/Getty

The two men, plus Maxwell, and First Lady Melania Trump were photographed together at the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida in 2000.

Trump has since distanced himself from Epstein, telling reporters in 2019 that he hadn’t spoken to his one-time friend in 15 years.

"I had a falling out with him," Trump said. "I haven’t spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you."