Trump Criticized for Mistakenly Calling Wildfire-Ravaged California Town of Paradise 'Pleasure'

Donald Trump made a critical mistake while visiting California this weekend to see the wildfire damage firsthand.

Although on Saturday, the president actually visited the town of Paradise, which has been badly damaged by the deadly Camp Fire, that didn’t stop him from mistakenly calling it “Pleasure” — twice.

Remarking on the destruction, Trump said that until his visit, it was impossible to truly understand “the gravity” of the wildfires.

“I mean, as big as they look on the tube, you don’t see what’s going on until you come here. And what we saw at Pleasure, what a name, right now,” he remarked, before repeating his mistake again in a matter of seconds.

“We just left Pleasure,” he continued, before California Gov. Jerry Brown, who looked uncomfortable with the mistake, and those around him corrected the president, interjecting that the town is called “Paradise.”

Without apologizing for his error, Trump continued with his speech.

“Or Paradise. And what we just saw in Paradise is just — you know, it’s just not acceptable,” he remarked.

"What a name": President Trump mistakenly called Paradise, California "Pleasure" after touring the wildfire wreckage there https://t.co/4zR48rP68A pic.twitter.com/rMADuALx6U — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2018

The president’s error quickly drew criticism online, with many social media users slamming Trump for seemingly not having paid attention to the tragic situation.

“Trump couldn’t even remember the name PARADISE yesterday,” wrote one outraged social media user. “You are the biggest joke as a “leader” @realDonaldTrump.”

“Proving once again that Trump just flew to California for a photo op, he calls the town that was completely destroyed the wrong name TWICE. It’s not ‘Pleasure’, it’s ‘Paradise.’ 76 dead, almost 1300 missing and over 2,600 are homeless. Learn the damn name, Trump,” added another.

Trump couldn’t even remember the name PARADISE yesterday. You are the biggest joke as a “leader” @realDonaldTrump — Taylor (@Taylor_holmess) November 18, 2018

Proving once again that Trump just flew to California for a photo op, he calls the town that was completely destroyed the wrong name TWICE. It’s not ‘Pleasure’, it’s ‘Paradise.’ 76 dead, almost 1300 missing and over 2,600 are homeless. Learn the damn name, Trump. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 18, 2018

No words… #Trump doesn’t even have the decency to make sure he knows the name of the town he’s visiting that has already been through so much. #Paradise – don’t forget https://t.co/SQ6Grpwwny — John Muir Project (@JohnMuirProject) November 19, 2018

@realDonaldTrump I am sure you will take "Pleasure" in calling this Fake news… Maybe so much it will put you in Paradise!!https://t.co/Ar9HDgMrkw — Ron Beall (@RonBeall1) November 18, 2018

I just viewed the video segment were Trump gaffed, not once, but twice in saying the city of Paradise, California as “Pleasure” in which he visited to see it’s destruction. And Jerry Brown & Gavin Newsome had to correct him. Unbelievable! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Pablo Kutter (@Mossimo77) November 18, 2018

Trump also drew criticism for criticising the state’s forest management yet again, by suggesting California look to Finland as an example of how to operate.

You look at other countries where they do it differently and it’s a whole different story,” he remarked on Saturday, according to press pool video. Trump went on to recall a conversation he had with the President of Finland, who described the country as “a forest nation.”

“They spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don’t have any problem,” Trump remarked.

President Donald Trump with California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom and Paradise Mayor Jody Jones Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The president also referenced Finland’s style of forest management during an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, where he also said that while climate change “maybe” contributed to the fires, “the big problem we have is management.”

As of Monday, the Camp Fire — California’s most deadly and destructive fire in history — remains only 66 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. The death toll from the blaze has increased to 77, according to a press release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The majority of the victims are from the town of Paradise.

In addition, the number of missing people is now 993.

Cal Fire has predicted that the blaze will not be fully contained until Nov. 30. The fire first broke out on Nov. 8.

As of Monday morning, the Woolsey Fire — which is responsible for destroying the homes of many residents, including celebrities — has burned through 96,949 acres is 94 percent contained. The Hill Fire, located near the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks — the site of the recent tragic mass shooting — is now 100 percent contained.

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.