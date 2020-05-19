Trump Threatens to Permanently End U.S. Funding of the World Health Organization Amid Pandemic

The president's lashing out at the World Health Organization has drawn criticism for his timing during the COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump speaking to the media on May 11 at the White House.

President Donald Trump said Monday night that he will permanently freeze the United States' funding of the World Health Organization in 30 days if there aren't "major substantive improvements" made to the organization, which the president has claimed mismanaged the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump froze U.S. funding of the organization in mid-April after claiming the international coalition responded slowly to the pandemic and showed preferential treatment toward China.

Trump's decision was harshly criticized by health experts and other politicians who questioned why the president would stop funding the preeminent global medical organization at a time when, they say, cooperation between nations is vitally important.

In a Monday letter to WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump — who posted the letter on his Twitter account — accuses the WHO of failing to contain the coronavirus and giving favorable treatment to China over other countries.

“It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world,” Trump, 73, wrote.

But Trump's critics argue that his own missteps — including his repeated downplaying of the virus earlier in the year — led to the fact that the U.S. has the most cases and deaths in the world. They also say the president's lashing out at the WHO could undercut the organization and harm global health efforts.

More than 90,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Tuesday morning, according to a New York Times tracker. There have been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in the U.S., as well.

Worldwide, at least 318,318 people have died from COVID-19 while at least 4.7 million cases have been reported across the globe.

“This is the time for solidarity,” said Virginie Battu-Henriksson, a spokeswoman for the European Commission, according to the Associated Press. “It is not the time for finger pointing or undermining multilateral cooperation.”

Image zoom President Donald Trump at the White House on May 13. Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Trump's letter to the WHO also drew on false statements, one medical journal pointed out Tuesday morning.

In his letter, the president accused the WHO of having "consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal."

But the Lancet medical journal says that's not the case.

"This statement is factually incorrect," the Lancet's response to Trump read. "The Lancet published no report in December, 2019, referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China."

In fact, the journal says, it published its first reports on the virus on January 24 — six days before the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" on January 30.

"The allegations leveled against WHO in President Trump's letter are serious and damaging to efforts to strengthen international cooperation to control this pandemic," the Lancet's response continued. "It is essential that any review of the global response is based on a factually accurate account of what took place in December and January."