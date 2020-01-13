Twitter users quickly melted a White House tweet on Sunday celebrating the “first snow of the year” in Washington, D.C., while local weather reports showed it was unseasonably warm and didn’t snow at all.

It all seems to have been poor timing on the part of the administration, but social media relished the error.

The White House’s original tweet showed a snowy view of the Pennsylvania Avenue residence with the caption “First snow of the year!” The only problem: It wasn’t snowing in D.C. on Sunday.

RELATED: Trump Denies Using Marker to Draw Hurricane’s Path to Back His Suggestion It Would Hit Alabama

In fact, it was an unusually warm day, with local temperatures reaching as high as 68 degrees, prompting one user to simply respond with “Ummmm.”

The jokes snowballed from there.

“What you’re actually seeing is the ashes of the Constitution,” one user wrote.

Others responded with what would be their obviously fake photos while claiming it was the first day of snow, including an image of the winter planet Hoth from Star Wars, while more brought up President Donald Trump‘s altered hurricane map that went viral last year.

What you're actually seeing is the ashes of the Constitution.https://t.co/7oQr9t4kCp — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) January 13, 2020

It was 70 degrees in DC. WTF is wrong with these people. They literally lie about the dumbest things. https://t.co/Lt9mXUw6d0 — Josh Kail (@THATJoshKail) January 13, 2020

The snow photo was uploaded to the White House Flickr account and showed it was actually taken on Jan. 7, rather than Sunday as the tweet mistakenly implied.

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump also shared the photo but with the correct caption: “Last week at the White House, the first snow of the year!”

RELATED: A Brief History of President Trump’s Stance on Climate Change — Lies, Misstatements, Misspellings

The administration has a history of making false claims about the weather, from Trump’s hurricane map claiming that Alabama would be hit by Hurricane Dorian last September to his 2017 inauguration, when he claimed that rain had stopped while he gave his speech and started again once he finished.