Here Are All the Trump Team Players Who Heard 'You're Fired!' — or Quit

The former Secretary of Health and Human Services resigned from his post on Sept. 29, according to NBC News. His departure comes in the midst of a scandal involving Price’s use of private jets to travel for government business. Multiple investigations have been opened into looking at Price’s use of the jets, which cost at least $400,000 of taxpayer dollars, according to the New York Times. Trump himself criticized Price’s choice, saying that he “didn’t like the optics” of the situation. Price said that he would write a check for $51,887.31 to help make up for the spending, which he said was the cost of his own seat on the flights.

“I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars,” Price said in a statement on Sept. 28. “All of my political career I’ve fought for the taxpayers. It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer.”

Price had already come under fire with Trump for the failed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. At the National Scout Jamboree in July, Trump said that he’d tell Price “you’re fired” if they did not get the votes to pass the repeal.