Here Are All the Trump Team Players Who Heard 'You're Fired!' — or Quit

SCOTT PRUITT
Al Drago-Pool/Getty
TOM BOSSERT
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
H.R. McMASTER
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty
REX TILLERSON
GARY COHN
Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock
HOPE HICKS
J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
TOM PRICE
Alex Brandon/AP
STEVE BANNON
EZRA COHEN-WATNICK
Obtained by journalist Laura Rozen
ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI
AP Photo/Richard Drew
REINCE PRIEBUS
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
SEAN SPICER
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
JAMES COMEY
Andrew Burton/Getty
SALLY YATES
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Volkswagen has agreed to nearly $15 billion in a settlement over emissions cheating on its diesel vehicles. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
MICHAEL FLYNN
FILE PHOTO - White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo - RTX33GC5
ELON MUSK
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, speaks during the International Space Station Research and Development Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
KATHLEEN TROIA (K.T.) MCFARLAND
CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images
KATIE WALSH
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
MIKE DUBKE
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
JAMES MILLER
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon
DEREK HARVEY
Mark Wilson/Getty
1 of 23
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
15 of 22 WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Volkswagen has agreed to nearly $15 billion in a settlement over emissions cheating on its diesel vehicles. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
SALLY YATES
Advertisement
16 of 22 FILE PHOTO - White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo - RTX33GC5
MICHAEL FLYNN
Advertisement
17 of 22 Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, speaks during the International Space Station Research and Development Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
ELON MUSK
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement