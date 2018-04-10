Here Are All the Trump Team Players Who Heard 'You're Fired!' — or Quit

As the world reacts to outgoing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks's departure, take a look at the other staffers who have left President Donald Trump's administration so far

Diana Pearl
April 10, 2018 12:50 PM
<p>After 17 months in office, the administrator of the Environmental Protection agency resigned on July 5.&nbsp;Pruitt is currently the subject of at least&nbsp;13 federal investigations which&nbsp;the EPA inspector general will continue to review even after the resignation.</p>
SCOTT PRUITT

After 17 months in office, the administrator of the Environmental Protection agency resigned on July 5. Pruitt is currently the subject of at least 13 federal investigations which the EPA inspector general will continue to review even after the resignation.

Al Drago-Pool/Getty
<p>Homeland security adviser Bossert&#8217;s departure from the White House comes just after the arrival of newly-instated national security adviser&nbsp;John Bolton. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/10/politics/tom-bossert-homeland-security-adviser/index.html">According to CNN</a>,&nbsp; Bolton was the one who pushed for Bossert&#8217;s exit, hoping to put his own team in place. Before working for Trump, Bossert had previously been a part of George W. Bush&#8217;s administration.</p>
TOM BOSSERT

Homeland security adviser Bossert’s departure from the White House comes just after the arrival of newly-instated national security adviser John Bolton. According to CNN,  Bolton was the one who pushed for Bossert’s exit, hoping to put his own team in place. Before working for Trump, Bossert had previously been a part of George W. Bush’s administration.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Trump replaced the national security adviser with John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.&nbsp;McMaster, a respected three-star general, succeeded the president&#8217;s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn</p>
H.R. McMASTER

Trump replaced the national security adviser with John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. McMaster, a respected three-star general, succeeded the president’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty
<p>The outgoing secretary of state was reportedly <a href="https://people.com/politics/president-trump-firings-rex-tillerson-fired-twitter/">blindsided by Trump&#8217;s ousting</a>&nbsp;of him, learning the news the same way as everyone else&nbsp;&mdash; on Twitter. It was a shock for the former head of ExxonMobil, and the rawness was underscored by&nbsp;a statement State Department Under Secretary Steve Goldstein gave to CBS News. Goldstein said Tillerson &ldquo;<a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rex-tillerson-fired-trump-tweet-secretary-of-state-today-cia-director-mike-pompeo-replace-2018-03-13/">had every intention of staying</a>&nbsp;because of the critical progress made in national security.&rdquo;</p>
REX TILLERSON

The outgoing secretary of state was reportedly blindsided by Trump’s ousting of him, learning the news the same way as everyone else — on Twitter. It was a shock for the former head of ExxonMobil, and the rawness was underscored by a statement State Department Under Secretary Steve Goldstein gave to CBS News. Goldstein said Tillerson “had every intention of staying because of the critical progress made in national security.”

<p>Top economic adviser Gary Cohn confirmed his departure from the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy. The former Goldman Sachs executive who was appointed as the director of the National Economic Council had been the leading internal opponent to Trump&rsquo;s planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, working to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort in recent days to get Trump to reverse course. But Trump resisted those efforts, and reiterated Tuesday he will be imposing tariffs in the coming days.</p>
GARY COHN

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn confirmed his departure from the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy. The former Goldman Sachs executive who was appointed as the director of the National Economic Council had been the leading internal opponent to Trump’s planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, working to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort in recent days to get Trump to reverse course. But Trump resisted those efforts, and reiterated Tuesday he will be imposing tariffs in the coming days.

Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Hicks &mdash;&nbsp;Trump&#8217;s fourth Communications Director in just over a year &mdash; <a href="https://people.com/politics/hope-hicks-white-lies-donald-trump/">announced her impending departure from the White House</a> following her testimony in front of a congressional investigative committee. During the eight-hour meeting with the House Intelligence Commitee, Hicks reportedly said that she&#8217;s occasionally told &#8220;white lies&#8221; on Trump&#8217;s behalf, though never dealing with the Russia investigation, according to the <i>New York Times</i>. After Trump reportedly &#8220;berated&#8221; her, <a href="https://people.com/politics/hope-hicks-cries-resignation-trump-berated/">according to CNN</a>, she handed in her resignation.</p>
HOPE HICKS

Hicks — Trump’s fourth Communications Director in just over a year — announced her impending departure from the White House following her testimony in front of a congressional investigative committee. During the eight-hour meeting with the House Intelligence Commitee, Hicks reportedly said that she’s occasionally told “white lies” on Trump’s behalf, though never dealing with the Russia investigation, according to the New York Times. After Trump reportedly “berated” her, according to CNN, she handed in her resignation.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>ROB PORTER</p> <p>Previously, Hicks has been mentioned in the scandal surrounding former White House Staff Secretary&nbsp; Rob Porter, who resigned after accusations of domestic abuse from both of his ex-wives came to light &mdash; and White House officials reportedly knew about the allegations and attempted to hide them, according to CNN. Porter was also using an interim security clearance, and wasn&#8217;t able to have a permanent one because of the allegations, <a href="https://people.com/politics/hope-hicks-dating-rob-porter-corey-lewandowski/">CNN reported</a>. However, he was still handling classified information. And <a href="https://people.com/politics/rob-porter-white-house-believing-women/"><em>The Daily Mail</em>&nbsp;also reported</a> that Porter and Hicks had a romantic relationship, and that she was involved in the cover-up of the allegations, including helping Chief of Staff John Kelly <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/07/politics/rob-porter-white-house-who-knew/index.html">write a statement defending Porter</a>.</p>
ROB PORTER

Previously, Hicks has been mentioned in the scandal surrounding former White House Staff Secretary  Rob Porter, who resigned after accusations of domestic abuse from both of his ex-wives came to light — and White House officials reportedly knew about the allegations and attempted to hide them, according to CNN. Porter was also using an interim security clearance, and wasn’t able to have a permanent one because of the allegations, CNN reported. However, he was still handling classified information. And The Daily Mail also reported that Porter and Hicks had a romantic relationship, and that she was involved in the cover-up of the allegations, including helping Chief of Staff John Kelly write a statement defending Porter.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
<p>The former Secretary of Health and Human Services resigned from his post on Sept. 29, <a href="http://secretary-price-s-fate-be-decided-tonight-trump-says-n806051">according to <em>NBC News</em></a>. His departure comes in the midst of a scandal involving Price&#8217;s use of private jets to travel for government business. Multiple investigations have been opened into looking at Price&#8217;s use of the jets, which cost at least $400,000 of taxpayer dollars, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/29/us/politics/tom-price-trump-hhs.html?hp&amp;action=click&amp;pgtype=Homepage&amp;clickSource=story-heading&amp;module=first-column-region&amp;region=top-news&amp;WT.nav=top-news&amp;_r=0">according to the<em> New York Times</em></a>. Trump himself criticized Price&#8217;s choice, saying that he &#8220;didn&#8217;t like the optics&#8221; of the situation<i>. </i>Price said that he would write a check for $51,887.31 to help make up for the spending, which he said was the cost of his own seat on the flights.</p> <p>&#8220;I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars,&#8221; Price said in a statement on Sept. 28. &#8220;All of my political career I&rsquo;ve fought for the taxpayers. It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer.&#8221;</p> <p>Price had already come under fire with Trump for the failed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/07/24/remarks-president-trump-2017-national-scout-jamboree">At the National Scout Jamboree in July</a>, Trump said that he&#8217;d tell Price &#8220;you&#8217;re fired&#8221; if they did not get the votes to pass the repeal.&nbsp;</p>
TOM PRICE

The former Secretary of Health and Human Services resigned from his post on Sept. 29, according to NBC News. His departure comes in the midst of a scandal involving Price’s use of private jets to travel for government business. Multiple investigations have been opened into looking at Price’s use of the jets, which cost at least $400,000 of taxpayer dollars, according to the New York Times. Trump himself criticized Price’s choice, saying that he “didn’t like the optics” of the situation. Price said that he would write a check for $51,887.31 to help make up for the spending, which he said was the cost of his own seat on the flights.

“I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars,” Price said in a statement on Sept. 28. “All of my political career I’ve fought for the taxpayers. It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer.”

Price had already come under fire with Trump for the failed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. At the National Scout Jamboree in July, Trump said that he’d tell Price “you’re fired” if they did not get the votes to pass the repeal. 

Alex Brandon/AP
<p>Almost exactly a year to the day after he was hired to run Trump&#8217;s campaign (<a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/18/us/politics/donald-trump-stephen-bannon-paul-manafort.html?mcubz=0&amp;_r=0">on August 17, 2016</a>), Bannon is out at the White House. On August 18, his nearly eight-month tenure came to a close, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. &ldquo;White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve&rsquo;s last day,&rdquo; the statement read. &ldquo;We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.&#8221;</p> <p>Bannon was appointed to the position of <a href="http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/14/media/steve-bannon-breitbart-trump-white-house-adviser/index.html">Chief Strategist on November 14, 2016, according to CNN</a>, after running Trump&#8217;s campaign for the last few months before the election. There were <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/more-than-15000-lawyers-sign-letter-opposing-steve-bannons-appointment_us_58340e0be4b099512f848ad8">protests at the news of his hiring</a> due to his past role as executive chairman of Breitbart News, a far-right website that has earned criticism for <a href="http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/14/media/steve-bannon-breitbart-trump-white-house-adviser/index.html">publishing sexist and racist articles</a>. The news of his departure comes in the aftermath of the <a href="https://people.com/crime/charlottesville-white-nationalist-rally-car-attack-what-to-know/">white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia</a>. Following the rally, Trump faced pressure on social media to remove Bannon from his staff, with the hashtag #FireBannon trending on Twitter.</p>
STEVE BANNON

Almost exactly a year to the day after he was hired to run Trump’s campaign (on August 17, 2016), Bannon is out at the White House. On August 18, his nearly eight-month tenure came to a close, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” the statement read. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

Bannon was appointed to the position of Chief Strategist on November 14, 2016, according to CNN, after running Trump’s campaign for the last few months before the election. There were protests at the news of his hiring due to his past role as executive chairman of Breitbart News, a far-right website that has earned criticism for publishing sexist and racist articles. The news of his departure comes in the aftermath of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Following the rally, Trump faced pressure on social media to remove Bannon from his staff, with the hashtag #FireBannon trending on Twitter.

<p>Cohen-Watnick was the senior director for intelligence programs on the National Security Council until August 2, when his departure was confirmed by the White House in a statement that read: &#8220;[National Security Adviser H.R.] McMaster appreciates the good work accomplished in the NSC&#8217;s Intelligence directorate under Ezra Cohen&#8217;s leadership. He has determined that, at this time, a different set of experiences is best-suited to carrying that work forward. General McMaster is confident that Ezra will make many further significant contributions to national security in another position in the administration.&#8221; According to the <a href="https://www.conservativereview.com/articles/trump-loyalist-ezra-cohen-watnick-fired-from-nsc-sources-say#undefined.uxfs"><i>Conservative Review</i></a>, which&nbsp;first reported the news, McMaster has previously attempted to remove Cohen-Watnick, who <a href="http://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/trump-national-security-mcmaster-overrule-236065">worked on the Trump transition team</a>, but was stymied by Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and President Trump himself.&nbsp;</p>
EZRA COHEN-WATNICK

Cohen-Watnick was the senior director for intelligence programs on the National Security Council until August 2, when his departure was confirmed by the White House in a statement that read: “[National Security Adviser H.R.] McMaster appreciates the good work accomplished in the NSC’s Intelligence directorate under Ezra Cohen’s leadership. He has determined that, at this time, a different set of experiences is best-suited to carrying that work forward. General McMaster is confident that Ezra will make many further significant contributions to national security in another position in the administration.” According to the Conservative Review, which first reported the news, McMaster has previously attempted to remove Cohen-Watnick, who worked on the Trump transition team, but was stymied by Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and President Trump himself. 

Obtained by journalist Laura Rozen
<p>One of the shortest-lived members of the Trump administration, <a href="https://people.com/tag/anthony-scaramucci/">Scaramucci</a>&nbsp;was fired even before his official <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/07/21/president-donald-j-trump-appoints-anthony-scaramucci-be-white-house">August 15</a>&nbsp;start date as White House Communications Director. But he logged plenty of eye-popping headlines in the 10 days between his&nbsp;<a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/07/21/president-donald-j-trump-appoints-anthony-scaramucci-be-white-house">July 21</a>&nbsp;appointment and his <a href="https://people.com/politics/anthony-scaramucci-resigns/">July 31</a>&nbsp;termination: an <a href="https://people.com/politics/anthony-scaramucci-new-yorker-interview/">expletive-packed interview to <em>The New Yorker</em></a>, in which he insulted his new White House colleagues;&nbsp;<a href="http://pagesix.com/2017/07/29/scaramuccis-fed-up-wife-filed-for-divorce-while-nine-months-pregnant/">reports</a> that his wife, Deidre Scaramucci, <a href="https://people.com/politics/anthony-scaramucci-wife-files-for-divorce/">had filed for divorce on July 6</a>&nbsp;while <a href="https://people.com/politics/anthony-scaramuccis-wife-filed-divorce-pregnant/">nine months pregnant at the time of the divorce filing</a>; and criticism that he skipped the birth of his son to be with Trump.</p> <p>Sources told <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/31/us/politics/anthony-scaramucci-white-house.html?smid=tw-nytimes&amp;smtyp=cur">the <i>New York Times </i></a>that Trump approved Scaramucci&#8217;s firing at the request of new White House chief of staff General John Kelly.</p>
ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI

One of the shortest-lived members of the Trump administration, Scaramucci was fired even before his official August 15 start date as White House Communications Director. But he logged plenty of eye-popping headlines in the 10 days between his July 21 appointment and his July 31 termination: an expletive-packed interview to The New Yorker, in which he insulted his new White House colleagues; reports that his wife, Deidre Scaramucci, had filed for divorce on July 6 while nine months pregnant at the time of the divorce filing; and criticism that he skipped the birth of his son to be with Trump.

Sources told the New York Times that Trump approved Scaramucci’s firing at the request of new White House chief of staff General John Kelly.

AP Photo/Richard Drew
<p>The former chairman of the Republican National Committee was one of Trump&#8217;s first appointments, named White House Chief of Staff just <a href="http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2016-election/donald-trump-names-rnc-chair-reince-priebus-chief-staff-sources-n683276">five days after the election last November.</a>&nbsp;He also proved one of Trump&#8217;s most unceremonious firings. The day after Scaramucci <a href="http://www.newyorker.com/news/ryan-lizza/anthony-scaramucci-called-me-to-unload-about-white-house-leakers-reince-priebus-and-steve-bannon">accused Priebus of leaking to the press</a>, Trump announced&mdash;on Twitter&mdash;that Homeland Security Secretary<a href="http://time.com/4879260/donald-trump-reince-priebus-john-kelly/">&nbsp;General John Kelly would be taking Priebus&#8217; job</a>.</p> <p>&ldquo;Look, the president wanted to go a different direction,&#8221; Priebus <a href="https://people.com/politics/reince-priebus-trump-first-interview-after-exit/">told CNN&#8217;s Wolf Blitzer in his first exit interview</a>. &#8220;I support him in that.&rdquo;</p> <p>According to <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/28/politics/reince-priebus-chief-of-staff-white-house-history/index.html">CNN</a>, he&#8217;s the shortest-serving Chief of Staff in White House history.</p>
REINCE PRIEBUS

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee was one of Trump’s first appointments, named White House Chief of Staff just five days after the election last November. He also proved one of Trump’s most unceremonious firings. The day after Scaramucci accused Priebus of leaking to the press, Trump announced—on Twitter—that Homeland Security Secretary General John Kelly would be taking Priebus’ job.

“Look, the president wanted to go a different direction,” Priebus told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in his first exit interview. “I support him in that.”

According to CNN, he’s the shortest-serving Chief of Staff in White House history.

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
<p>One of the most talked-about members of the Trump White House&mdash;complete with a wildly popular <em>Saturday Night Live&nbsp;</em>doppleganger in Melissa McCarthy&mdash;Spicer&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/politics/sean-spicer-resigns/">resigned as press secretary</a>&nbsp;on July 21, the same day Trump brought Scaramucci aboard.&nbsp;<em>The Washington Post&nbsp;</em>reported that Spicer and Scaramucci&nbsp;<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/widening-russia-probe-prompts-shake-ups-in-trumps-legal-communications-staff/2017/07/21/dea3e18a-6e0a-11e7-8961-ec5f3e1e2a5c_story.html?hpid=hp_no-name_no-name%3Apage%2Fbreaking-news-bar&amp;tid=a_breakingnews&amp;utm_term=.d4613d257516">had a strained relationship in the past.</a>&nbsp;Spicer had been <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-announces-press-secretary-communications-director/story?id=44351996">appointed to the White House&#8217;s most high-profile staff position on December 22, 2016.</a></p>
SEAN SPICER

One of the most talked-about members of the Trump White House—complete with a wildly popular Saturday Night Live doppleganger in Melissa McCarthy—Spicer resigned as press secretary on July 21, the same day Trump brought Scaramucci aboard. The Washington Post reported that Spicer and Scaramucci had a strained relationship in the past. Spicer had been appointed to the White House’s most high-profile staff position on December 22, 2016.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
<p>Comey wasn&#8217;t appointed by Trump. It was President Obama who named Comey to the standard 10-year term of FBI Director in 2013. On May 9, Spicer announced that <a href="https://people.com/politics/president-trump-fires-fbi-director-james-comey/">Trump fired Comey</a>, marking only the second time in history that an FBI Director has been fired by a sitting president. A special counsel is now investigating whether Trump firing Comey was an attempt at obstruction of justice in the <a href="https://people.com/politics/james-comey-fired-fbi-head-biography/">ongoing federal investigation of Russian interference</a> in the 2016 presidential election.</p> <p>Comey&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/politics/james-comey-senate-testimony-lordy-best-quotes/">congressional testimony</a>&nbsp;on that investigation, his termination and his unusual private meetings with Trump was watched by almost 20 million people, <a href="http://money.cnn.com/2017/06/09/media/james-comey-testimony-ratings/index.html">according to CNN.</a></p>
JAMES COMEY

Comey wasn’t appointed by Trump. It was President Obama who named Comey to the standard 10-year term of FBI Director in 2013. On May 9, Spicer announced that Trump fired Comey, marking only the second time in history that an FBI Director has been fired by a sitting president. A special counsel is now investigating whether Trump firing Comey was an attempt at obstruction of justice in the ongoing federal investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey’s congressional testimony on that investigation, his termination and his unusual private meetings with Trump was watched by almost 20 million people, according to CNN.

Andrew Burton/Getty
<p>Yates lasted as long as Scaramucci: 10 days on Team Trump. As Deputy Attorney General under President Obama since 2013, Yates took the post of acting Attorney General on the day of Trump&#8217;s inauguration, January 20, 2017. She was fired on <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/politics/donald-trump-immigration-order-department-of-justice/index.html">January 30, 2017</a>&nbsp;after announcing that Justice Department lawyers would not defend the president&#8217;s so-called travel ban in any legal challenges to his executive order closing the nation&rsquo;s borders to refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries.</p> <p>In May, she was back in the spotlight,&nbsp;<a href="http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/sally-yates-acting-attorney-general-fired-trump-testifies-flynn-saga-n756446">testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee</a> about how she had warned the Trump White House that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had hidden his contacts with Russian nationals.</p>
SALLY YATES

Yates lasted as long as Scaramucci: 10 days on Team Trump. As Deputy Attorney General under President Obama since 2013, Yates took the post of acting Attorney General on the day of Trump’s inauguration, January 20, 2017. She was fired on January 30, 2017 after announcing that Justice Department lawyers would not defend the president’s so-called travel ban in any legal challenges to his executive order closing the nation’s borders to refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries.

In May, she was back in the spotlight, testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee about how she had warned the Trump White House that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had hidden his contacts with Russian nationals.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Volkswagen has agreed to nearly $15 billion in a settlement over emissions cheating on its diesel vehicles. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
<p>One of the most talked-about departures in the Trump administration so far, Flynn was out as National Security Adviser on February 13, less than a month into Trump&#8217;s presidency, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/13/us/politics/donald-trump-national-security-adviser-michael-flynn.html">according to the <i>New York Times</i></a>. The move came after it was revealed that Flynn <a href="https://people.com/politics/who-is-michael-flynn-trump-new-national-security-officer/">misled</a> Vice President Mike Pence, among other White House officials, about his level of contacts with Russia. The Justice Department warned the White House about Flynn&#8217;s Russian connections and how they might have left him vulnerable to blackmail, according to <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/justice-department-warned-white-house-that-flynn-could-be-vulnerable-to-russian-blackmail-officials-say/2017/02/13/fc5dab88-f228-11e6-8d72-263470bf0401_story.html?hpid=hp_rhp-top-table-main_flynn-0818pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&amp;utm_term=.091ce07c5de2"><em>The Washington Post</em></a>.</p>
MICHAEL FLYNN

One of the most talked-about departures in the Trump administration so far, Flynn was out as National Security Adviser on February 13, less than a month into Trump’s presidency, according to the New York Times. The move came after it was revealed that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence, among other White House officials, about his level of contacts with Russia. The Justice Department warned the White House about Flynn’s Russian connections and how they might have left him vulnerable to blackmail, according to The Washington Post.

FILE PHOTO - White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo - RTX33GC5
<p>The SpaceX and Tesla CEO removed himself from Trump&#8217;s presidential advisory councils <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/870369915894546432">via tweet on June 1</a> after the president announced his intention to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords.&nbsp;Disney CEO Bob Iger <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/maggiemcgrath/2017/06/01/elon-musk-quits-white-house-advisory-councils-in-wake-of-trumps-decision-to-pull-out-of-paris-climate-accord/#3da16d936740">dfollowed Musk&#8217;s lead</a>&mdash;also <a href="https://twitter.com/RobertIger/status/870413002893254656">in a tweet.</a></p>
ELON MUSK

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO removed himself from Trump’s presidential advisory councils via tweet on June 1 after the president announced his intention to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords. Disney CEO Bob Iger dfollowed Musk’s lead—also in a tweet.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, speaks during the International Space Station Research and Development Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
<p>McFarland, who served as the deputy National Security Adviser, was asked to step down on April 9 by Trump&#8217;s second National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster, according to <em><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-04-09/mcfarland-to-exit-white-house-as-mcmaster-consolidates-power">Bloomberg,</a>&nbsp;</em>as he moved to assemble his own team.</p> <p>Things are all good between McFarland and Trump, however: In May, he nominated McFarland to be the United States ambassador to Singapore.&nbsp;</p>
KATHLEEN TROIA (K.T.) MCFARLAND

McFarland, who served as the deputy National Security Adviser, was asked to step down on April 9 by Trump’s second National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster, according to Bloomberg, as he moved to assemble his own team.

Things are all good between McFarland and Trump, however: In May, he nominated McFarland to be the United States ambassador to Singapore. 

CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images
<p><a href="http://www.cosmopolitan.com/politics/a8618269/katie-walsh-trump-deputy-chief-staff/">A longtime adviser to Priebus</a>, Walsh was the deputy chief of staff until March 30. <a href="http://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/trump-deputy-chief-of-staff-katie-walsh-moving-to-outside-political-groups-236706"><i>Politico </i></a>reported her departure. She started the job following Trump&#8217;s inauguration. She returned to the <a href="http://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/21/katie-walsh-returns-rnc-240805">Republican National Committee in July</a>.</p>
KATIE WALSH

A longtime adviser to Priebus, Walsh was the deputy chief of staff until March 30. Politico reported her departure. She started the job following Trump’s inauguration. She returned to the Republican National Committee in July.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images
<p>After three months on the job, Republican strategist Dubke resigned his <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/03/06/president-donald-j-trump-announces-white-house-staff-appointments">post as White House communications director&nbsp;</a>on May 18&nbsp;amid frustration from President Trump over his administration&#8217;s messaging operation.&nbsp;</p>
MIKE DUBKE

After three months on the job, Republican strategist Dubke resigned his post as White House communications director on May 18 amid frustration from President Trump over his administration’s messaging operation. 

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
<p>In retrospect, the job of White House communications director appeared snake-bitten from the very start. Miller was appointed to the role on December 22, 2016, and just two days later, Miller confirmed that he <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/24/politics/jason-miller-no-white-house-job/index.html">wouldn&#8217;t be taking the job</a>. He&nbsp;<a href="http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/trump-loses-jason-miller-white-house-communications-director-article-1.2922711">cited his family,</a>&nbsp;saying they needed to be his &#8220;top priority.&#8221; Miller had been a part of Team Trump since joining the campaign in June 2016, <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/24/politics/jason-miller-no-white-house-job/index.html">according to CNN</a>.</p>
JAMES MILLER

In retrospect, the job of White House communications director appeared snake-bitten from the very start. Miller was appointed to the role on December 22, 2016, and just two days later, Miller confirmed that he wouldn’t be taking the job. He cited his family, saying they needed to be his “top priority.” Miller had been a part of Team Trump since joining the campaign in June 2016, according to CNN.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon
<p>An aide to Trump, Harvey was his <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/02/world/middleeast/cia-iran-dark-prince-michael-dandrea.html?_r=0">senior director for the Middle East on the National Security Council</a>. According to <a href="http://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/27/derek-harvey-trump-middle-east-adviser-dismissed-241037"><em>Politico</em></a>, he was let go by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who replaced Michael Flynn. &ldquo;McMaster wants his own guy,&rdquo; a White House aide told <em><a href="http://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/27/derek-harvey-trump-middle-east-adviser-dismissed-241037">Politico</a>. </em>Harvey was dismissed on July 27.</p>
DEREK HARVEY

An aide to Trump, Harvey was his senior director for the Middle East on the National Security Council. According to Politico, he was let go by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who replaced Michael Flynn. “McMaster wants his own guy,” a White House aide told Politico. Harvey was dismissed on July 27.

Mark Wilson/Getty
