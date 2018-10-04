White House Suggests FBI's Kavanaugh Investigation Won't Stop His Supreme Court Confirmation

As the FBI investigation into President Donald Trump‘s embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh wrapped up on Thursday, the Trump administration expressed confidence that Kavanaugh will ascend to the nation’s highest court.
In a statement on Twitter, Raj Shah, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, said, “With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”
The FBI report on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, 53, was delivered to the Senate Judiciary Committee at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, CNN reported. Senators will take a procedural vote on Friday and could hold the final vote on Saturday. GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski, Jeff Flake and Susan Collins are considered undecided votes.
Shah’s statement started, “The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate.”
The statement continued, “With Leader McConnell’s cloture filing, Senators have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation. This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents.”
Christine Blasey Ford — a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University — claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.
A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual misconduct when they were freshmen at Yale. Ramirez, 53, said that Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” The New Yorker reported.
A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, also accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denies these allegations as well.
On Friday, Flake voted with his fellow Republicans to approve Kavanaugh’s nomination but later asked Senate leadership to delay the full vote for up to a week for an FBI investigation. His unexpected move came after he was confronted in an elevator by two women who spoke out about their own experiences with sexual assault.
The FBI interviewed nine people, according to The New York Times. Some of Kavanaugh’s Yale classmates have said they had information to share with the FBI but were not contacted for the probe, CNN reported.
On Thursday, Trump tweeted, “The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters. The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!”