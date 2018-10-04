White House Suggests FBI's Kavanaugh Investigation Won't Stop His Supreme Court Confirmation

As the FBI investigation into President Donald Trump‘s embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh wrapped up on Thursday, the Trump administration expressed confidence that Kavanaugh will ascend to the nation’s highest court.

In a statement on Twitter, Raj Shah, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, said, “With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”

The FBI report on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, 53, was delivered to the Senate Judiciary Committee at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, CNN reported. Senators will take a procedural vote on Friday and could hold the final vote on Saturday. GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski, Jeff Flake and Susan Collins are considered undecided votes.

Shah’s statement started, “The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate.”