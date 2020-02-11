President Donald Trump tweeted a clip from Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s season premiere showing Larry David de-escalate a road rage situation by putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat — which calms the other man down, in an anti-Trump jab.

The problem? Trump didn’t seem to realize he was the butt of the joke.

“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” the president, 73, tweeted on Monday night, sharing the clip from the January episode (which includes profanity).

RELATED: Twitter Jeers After Trump Campaign Video Turns Him Into Marvel Supervillain Thanos

In the episode, however, that moment makes David’s character (a fictionalized version of himself) realize that if he wears a “MAGA” hat, it works as “people repellent.”

He begins to use the “MAGA” hat to avoid lunch meetings and keep seats open next to him at restaurants around town, while his friend Jeff Garlin tries to convince him that it’s a bad idea that will ruin his reputation in Hollywood.

Some Twitter users were quick to point out the president’s apparent error, with one reporter responding for clarity that “there’s a storyline in this episode where Larry wears a MAGA hat to get out of social situations.”

Others took the opportunity to zing Trump.

Image zoom President Donald Trump (left) and Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

there's a storyline in this episode where Larry wears a MAGA hat to get out of social situations https://t.co/uxQeronshP — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) February 11, 2020

“This is peak idiocracy,” a Trump critic tweeted. “The President is so stupid that he can’t even tell Larry David is making fun of him in this episode. I guess that makes sense, because Trump allegedly does not have a very sophisticated sense of humor.”

“That moment when you don’t realize you are the punchline,” another joked.

This is not the first time that Trump’s pop culture tweets have boomeranged.

In December, his re-election campaign tweeted out a video of the president as Marvel supervillain Thanos destroying the Democrats’ impeachment efforts — however, Twitter users quickly pointed out that Thanos is a mass-murdering lunatic who is defeated in the end.

RELATED: Simpsons Team Snaps Back at Mike Pompeo for Using Lisa Simpson Tweet to Troll Pelosi

That moment when you don't realize you are the punchline https://t.co/EmQP1mhvJQ — Red (@Redpainter1) February 11, 2020

This is peak idiocracy. The President is so stupid that he can't even tell Larry David is making fun of him in this episode. I guess that makes sense, because Trump allegedly does not have a very sophisticated sense of humor. https://t.co/4zY8jXci6Z — Josh Gellers (@JoshGellers) February 11, 2020

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted out a Simpsons meme of Lisa Simpson in which she rips up an essay in an attempt to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for similarly ripping up Trump’s State of the Union address.

But Twitter users, including the Simpsons crew noted the irony of Pompeo’s tweet given that Lisa was ripping up an essay she wrote about her belief in government because she was distraught over witnessing a Congressman orchestrate a bribe.

RELATED: Cousins! Larry David & Bernie Sanders Appear Together on Today

As for David, 72, he was recently asked by radio host Michael Kay if he was worried the “MAGA” hat joke in Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s premiere would alienate viewers who supported the president.

“Alienate yourselves. Go. Go and alienate, you have my blessing,” David said. “No, I could give a f—.”