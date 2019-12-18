Trump Live-Tweets His Own Impeachment: 'An Assault on the Republican Party!'

President Donald Trump exploded over social media on Wednesday, live-tweeting his own impeachment as members of the House of Representatives held a historic debate over the recommendation to remove the president from office.

“SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!” he wrote.

Pending a vote on the House floor sometime Wednesday, Trump, 73, is expected to become the third president in United States history to be impeached.

The House of Representatives laid out charges against Trump earlier this month, calling for his removal for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The president’s impeachment meltdown began a day earlier when he penned a furious, six-page open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that was filled with insults, false claims, and an angry defense of his innocence.

“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” he wrote in part, blasting Democrats and calling the months-long investigation a “partisan impeachment crusade.”

Investigators say President Trump pressured Ukraine into launching investigations into his Democratic political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the upcoming 2020 election. According to the articles of impeachment, Trump abused the power of his office by bribing a foreign government with U.S. military aid for his own personal gain.

Trump allegedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Biden while withholding $400 million in military aid and a meeting between the world leaders at the White House. However, Trump continues to claim he did nothing wrong during the July 25 phone call with Zelensky that sparked the impeachment investigation.

“Our president holds the ultimate public trust,” New York Rep. Jerry Nadler said earlier this month when announcing the impeachment articles. “When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the Constitution, he endangers our democracy and he endangers our national security. The framers of the Constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office. That is the power of impeachment.”

President Trump will likely not be removed from office, as the impeachment process will next move to a trial in the Republican-led Senate, where it’s expected the president will be acquitted on his impeachment charges with a vote that’s anticipated to follow party lines. The Senate trial is expected to begin when Congress resumes in early January following the holidays.