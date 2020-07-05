Trump Trolled for Fourth of July Event Performer as Internet Recalls Obama's Star Power

Many were quick to point out how Barack Obama booked Bruno Mars at his Fourth of July party in 2015, while President Donald Trump had a man sing a cover of Mars' song at this year's event

President Donald Trump is being trolled on Twitter after footage of a man singing a Bruno Mars song at his Fourth of July event at the White House was shared online.

"Perfect anology [sic] for the deterioration at the White House: 5 years ago the real Bruno Mars performed at the White House," one user wrote on Twitter while retweeting the video of Trump's celebration.

In the footage, the military personnel could be heard singing Mars and Mark Ronson's 2014 song "Uptown Funk." Many critics also pointed out the relatively empty seats at Trump's event, which was largely criticized for still taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A user said, "To make matters worse no group that ever made a hit record wants the trump campaign to use their song, so this is what they get. A service man singing Bruno Mars. @realDonaldTrump is so pathetic, you’re embarrassing yourself."

The Trump administration held its annual Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, despite local officials' concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

At the celebration, dubbed “Salute to America," the president gave an inflammatory speech making a number of claims that did not reflect the reality of the dramatic surge in cases around the country. “We’ve made a lot of progress, our strategy is moving along well,” said the president, who did not wear a face mask. “It goes out in one area and rears back its ugly face in another area, but we’ve learned a lot. We’ve learned how to put out the flame.”

Image zoom The Obamas with Bruno Mars MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Despite Trump’s claims, a number of states — including Florida, California, Arizona and Texas — have become hotspots for new coronavirus cases. Saturday also marked the third consecutive day of the country reporting new daily cases of over 50,000, hitting a new 24-hour high of 57,497 on Saturday, according to MarketWatch.

He also claimed that testing has shown that 99 percent of coronavirus cases “are totally harmless” — although Johns Hopkins University has estimated the fatality rate in the United States is 4.6 percent, according to CNN.

Just last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed cautious optimism that one of the several ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials will be a success and can be mass-produced for Americans to get next year.

Trump delivered a similarly divisive speech the night before in South Dakota at another Independence Day celebration in front of Mount Rushmore.

Image zoom Donald Trump Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Obama told Americans to “be safe and smart” during the Fourth of July weekend.

“This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday. “It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That's the only way we’ll do this—together.”