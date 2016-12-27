Donald Trump says Tom Bossert will be "an invaluable asset to our Administration"

Trump Taps Tom Bossert as Top Homeland Security Adviser: 5 Things to Know About the Former Bush Official

President-elect Donald Trump named Tom Bossert as his homeland security adviser on Tuesday.

Bossert, a former national security aide to President George W. Bush, will serve as Trump’s Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Trump said in a statement that Bossert will be “an invaluable asset to our Administration.”

“Tom brings enormous depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to protecting the homeland to our senior White House team,” Trump said. “He has a handle on the complexity of homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity challenges.”

Here are five things to know about Trump’s new homeland security adviser:

1. He was a top national security aide under Bush

Bossert served as Bush’s deputy homeland security adviser in the former president’s final year in the White House. During this time, Bossert helped draft the federal government’s first cybersecurity strategy, Politico reports.

2. Bossert is returning to government work after eight years in the private sector

Bossert founded and currently runs a private risk management consulting firm in Washington, D.C. He is also a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, where he works on cybersecurity issues.

3. He continues to support the Iraq War

In a 2015 op-ed for the Washington Times, Bossert argued that “the use of military force against Iraq and Afghanistan was and remains just.” He added that Bush’s use of military force to remove former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein from power “was not only just, but necessary.”

Bossert’s new boss, Trump, notably touted his alleged opposition of the Iraq War throughout his presidential campaign, despite previously expressing support for the war.

4. He plans to make cybersecurity a priority in his new job

In a statement provided by the Trump transition, Bossert said, “We must work toward cyber doctrine that reflects the wisdom of free markets, private competition and the important but limited role of government in establishing and enforcing the rule of law, honoring the rights of personal property, the benefits of free and fair trade, and the fundamental principles of liberty.”

“The Internet is a U.S. invention, it should reflect these U.S. values as it continues to transform the future for all nations and all generations.”

5. Trump is elevating Bossert’s position to the same status as that of retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the president-elect’s national security adviser